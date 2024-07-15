News
Agony And Ecstasy For Messi

Agony And Ecstasy For Messi

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 15, 2024 12:38 IST
IMAGE: Lionel Messi in tears after he was substituted in the 66th minute after injuring his ankle during the Copa America final against Colombia. Photographs: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters
 

Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title after a thrilling 1-0 victory against Colombia 1-0 courtesy of an extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Argentina, who had also won the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa America, thus accorded a perfect sendoff for eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi in what is likely his last international tournament.

It turned out to be a rollercoaster evening for Messi on Sunday.

The GOAT sustained an injury to his ankle in the first half which eventually forced him to leave the field in the second half, as fans bowed to him from the stands.

The eight-times Ballon d'Or winner was left in tears on the sidelines, with an ice pack on his ankle.

Messi hurt his ankle in the 36th minute after a collision with Colombia's Santiago Arias and while he got back to his feet after receiving treatment he was clearly hampered for the remainder of the half.

Argentina soaked up the pressure well but were dealt a blow in the 66th minute when Messi limped off due to the ankle injury.

'Messi had to leave because of that ankle problem but finally we were able to give him some joy,' said Angel Di Maria, who jointly lifted the trophy alongside Messi and Nicolas Otamendi at the presentation ceremony.

The injury was forgotten and tears turned into smiles for Messi at the final whistle as he celebrated the triumph with his team-mates.

Argentina's win saw them move ahead of Uruguay after the pair had been tied on 15 Copa titles. It also ended a record 28-match unbeaten streak for Colombia, whose last defeat also came against 'La Albiceleste' in February 2022.

 

 

REDIFF SPORTS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
