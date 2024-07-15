PIX: Argentina edge Colombia to win record 16th Copa America

IMAGE: Argentina's players celebrate after Lautaro Martinez scored the goal against Colombia in the Copa America final at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, Florida. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

Martinez, the tournament's leading scorer, latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112nd minute to spark wild celebrations among Argentina fans.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates with Lisandro Martinez after the final whistle. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Argentina's latest title comes on the back of their triumphs at the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa America, and gives eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi the perfect sendoff in what is likely his last international tournament.

IMAGE: Lautaro Martinez beat Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas to score the winner for Argentina in the 112nd minute. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

The game was delayed by more than an hour after thousands of fans without tickets tried to enter the stadium.