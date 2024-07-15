News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Argentina edge Colombia to win record 16th Copa America

PIX: Argentina edge Colombia to win record 16th Copa America

July 15, 2024 09:58 IST
IMAGE: Argentina's players celebrate after Lautaro Martinez scored the goal against Colombia in the Copa America final at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, Florida. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

 

Martinez, the tournament's leading scorer, latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112nd minute to spark wild celebrations among Argentina fans.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates with Lisandro Martinez after the final whistle. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Argentina's latest title comes on the back of their triumphs at the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa America, and gives eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi the perfect sendoff in what is likely his last international tournament.

IMAGE: Lautaro Martinez beat Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas to score the winner for Argentina in the 112nd minute. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

The game was delayed by more than an hour after thousands of fans without tickets tried to enter the stadium.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
