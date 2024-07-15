News
Meet the 22-year-old behind Spain's Euro triumph

July 15, 2024 08:14 IST
IMAGE: Nico Williams celebrates putting Spain into the lead in the Euro 2024 final against England at Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany, on Sunday. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Spain winger Nico Williams had to do more than his share of heavy lifting, including score the opening goal, to help his team to the Euro 2024 title with a 2-1 victory over England on Sunday and a deserved man-of-the-match award.

The 22-year-old Athletic Bilbao player, a major transfer target for top European clubs, has been one of the most exciting players in Spain's seven-match winning run at the tournament.

 

He scored the opening goal in the 47th minute from a Lamine Yamal assist after terrorising England defenders on both wings.

"I will never forget this throughout my career. Every footballer dreams of this," Williams told reporters.

"At the end it is flattering for me. I always try to do my best in order to help my team. It is true that people are getting to know me and respect me and I appreciate that respect very much."

Yamal, the record-breaking 17-year-old who became the youngest scorer of the tournament's history when he netted in the semi-final win over France, had been hogging the spotlight but on Sunday he had little opportunity to shine.

IMAGE: 22-year-old Nico Williams kisses his Euro 2024 champions' medal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Shut out throughout the first half, Yamal found no space to start his runs. Instead, it was left to fellow winger Williams to charge down the wing.

Williams even had to support Yamal on the right wing for long periods as Spain struggled to break past a disciplined England back line.

Williams repeatedly broke past England's Kyle Walker down the left wing but his deliveries into the box failed to find a Spanish teammate.

Two minutes after the restart, however, he did not need anyone's help when he picked up a pass from Yamal and fired a superb low shot past England keeper Jordan Pickford.

"It has been an incredible year for me," said Williams, who was born in Spain to Ghanaian parents and whose brother Inaki plays for the Ghana national team.

"My parents have suffered a lot to get here ... they have instilled respect and loyalty in me."

Williams kept going after England levelled through substitute Cole Palmer in the 73rd minute, pushing Spain forward to secure their fourth European crown courtesy of substitute Mikel Oyarzabal's late winner.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
