Wimbledon's Costliest Ever Final Ticket

The rematch between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic was one of the most expensive get-in-final tickets in the history of the sport.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and runner up Serbia's Novak Djokovic with their Wimbledon trophies after the men's singles final, July 14, 2024. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

It took more than an order of strawberries and cream to get into the All-England Club for the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Those who snapped up tickets for the mouth-watering clash had to pay through the nose.

The rematch between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic was one of the most expensive get-in-final tickets in the history of the sport.

The ticket at Block Debentures 212, perched next to the Royal Box, was sold for a staggering $355,682.

For the cheapest seat in the house, one needed to shell out $12,170, according to StubHub, an American ticket exchange and resale company.

From Major League Baseball (MLB) to boxing, the list of the most expensive tickets covers a wide range of sports.

Here's a low-down.

MLB World Series: Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Indians (2016)

Most expensive seat: Over $1 million

The most expensive ticket in sports history was purchased in 2016 for the MLB World Series game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at $1.17 million

Super Bowl: 49ers-Ravens (2013)

Price range: $200K to $420K

Even a power outage could not diminish the delight of fans, who paid anything between $200K to $420K for a premium ticket

Pacquiao vs Mayweather (2015)

Most expensive seat: $180K

The once-in-a-generation sporting extravaganza between heavyweights Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather was also a record. The highest price of a ringside seat was listed for $180K

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com