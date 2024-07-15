News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Spaniards take to the streets to celebrate Euro win

PIX: Spaniards take to the streets to celebrate Euro win

July 15, 2024 09:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Spain fans celebrate the Euro triumph at the Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid on Sunday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Spanish national team's European Championship win kept the whole country holding its breath on Sunday night until the final whistle, when chants and car horns filled the streets, with ecstatic fans celebrating the victory.

 

Millions of Spaniards kept their eyes peeled on the TV and gathered around the multiple big screens placed across the major cities of the country, as their national team managed to beat England 2-1 with a late goal.

Loud cheering could be heard in almost every corner of the country as Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal scored the two goals that gave Spain its fourth European Championship crown.

"Yes, yes, the cup is here," chanted fans in Madrid's Colon square, where Spain usually celebrates the national team's victories.

Fans gathered in Mataro, the hometown of Spain's teenage star Lamine Yamal, were excited to see him assist Williams. "It is a matter of pride, we are very lucky because he is the MVP of Spain!," Ana, 18, told Reuters.

Pre-match expectations were high as Luis de la Fuente's team allowed the Spanish fans to dream with the trophy by showing confidence, talent, unity and great skills on the pitch in their way to the finals.

Spain faced a fast-improving England, which started the tournament groggily but recovered to compete until the very last minute.

The Spanish joy contrasted with the disappointment of the huge number of English fans gathered in several tourist spots in Spain to watch the game, such as the coast city of Benidorm.

People talked about nothing but football during this weekend in Spain, the balconies filled with national flags, the streets with red football jerseys and the bars with enthusiasm.

Last time Spain reached the final stage in the Euro was twelve years ago, when they beat Italy 4-0 to win their third tournament.

Spanish soccer fan, Ana Isabel Huete, said, "Yes, they played better than any team, better than anyone else, it was extraordinary."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Alcaraz left Djokovic, Wimbledon crowd stunned
When Alcaraz left Djokovic, Wimbledon crowd stunned
Wimbledon's Costliest Ever Final Ticket
Wimbledon's Costliest Ever Final Ticket
PIX: Standing ovation for Princess Kate at Wimbledon
PIX: Standing ovation for Princess Kate at Wimbledon
'If SC Orders NEET Retest For 23.3L...'
'If SC Orders NEET Retest For 23.3L...'
Meet the 22-year-old behind Spain's Euro triumph
Meet the 22-year-old behind Spain's Euro triumph
When Alcaraz left Djokovic, Wimbledon crowd stunned
When Alcaraz left Djokovic, Wimbledon crowd stunned
Wimbledon's Costliest Ever Final Ticket
Wimbledon's Costliest Ever Final Ticket

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Meet the 22-year-old behind Spain's Euro triumph

Meet the 22-year-old behind Spain's Euro triumph

PIX: Spain strike late to beat England and win Euro

PIX: Spain strike late to beat England and win Euro

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances