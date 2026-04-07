5 Times When Trump Extended His 'Or Else...' Deadline for Iran

Each time a deadline almost runs out, Donald Trump hands out a new one.

IMAGE: United States President Donald John Trump. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Key Points President Trump has repeatedly issued and extended deadlines to Iran regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, using these ultimatums as leverage.

Trump's strategy involves alternating between aggressive threats of military action and claims of productive diplomatic conversations to pressure Iran.

Each deadline extension has been accompanied by shifting justifications, ranging from ongoing negotiations to requests for more time from Iranian officials.

The US has threatened significant strikes on Iranian infrastructure if deadlines are not met, raising concerns about potential war crimes and international law violations.

Despite the looming threat of military action, the US continues to engage in last-minute talks, suggesting a desire to avoid a full-scale energy war with Iran.

The war with Iran started on February 28, 2026, and since then, US President Donald Trump has used five different deadlines to pressure the country into opening the Strait of Hormuz, or face total destruction.

On Truth Social, he often swings between saying talks are going great and threatening to blow up everything.

He calls this his final warning every single time but then he adds more time to the deadline to see if they will give in.

Each time a deadline almost runs out, Trump hands out a new one.

As the latest deadline approaches at 5.30 am IST on Wednesday, Rediff brings you five times when POTUS extended his deadline to Iran to come to the table for peace talks or get wiped out from the map.

First Deadline: The 48-Hour Ultimatum

The first major escalation of the diplomatic war of nerves began on March 21, when Trump issued a stark 48-hour ultimatum to the Iranian leadership.

Using Truth Social as his primary megaphone, Trump warned that the United States would initiate a campaign to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants, beginning with the largest facilities, unless the Strait of Hormuz was fully reopened to international shipping without threat.

This deadline marked a pivot from the kinetic strikes of the early days of the war to a strategic threat against Iran's domestic stability.

Second Deadline: A Shift in Tone

However, as the clock ticked toward the evening of March 23, Trump's tone shifted abruptly.

Just 12 hours before the deadline was to expire, Trump returned to social media to announce that 'very good and productive conversations' were taking place through intermediaries.

Claiming a breakthrough in negotiations, he instructed the US department of war to postpone all strikes on energy infrastructure for a five-day period.

This first extension established a pattern that would define the next month: a cycle of extreme military threats followed by last-minute reprieves based on reported diplomatic progress.

Third Deadline: The Five-Day Respite

Following the success of the initial 48-hour window, Trump's second deadline was framed as a five-day extension to allow for a formal response to US terms.

During this period, the administration maintained that Iran was 'negotiating now' and that the 'maximum pressure' campaign was working.

Trump spent much of the week highlighting the economic devastation within Iran, suggesting that the country's leadership was on the verge of total collapse.

The five-day window was intended to finalise a ceasefire that would see the reopening of the strategic waterways of Hormuz.

Yet, as the March 28 deadline approached, the expected deal failed to materialise. Instead of launching the promised 'obliteration', Trump signalled a willingness to keep the door open, citing the complexity of the 15-point peace proposal being handled by mediators in Pakistan and Turkey.

This period showed the first signs of the 'rolling deadline' strategy, where the threat of strikes was used as a permanent shadow over the negotiating table rather than a fixed point of no return.

Fourth Deadline: The 'All Hell' Ultimatum

On Saturday, April 4, Trump issued a fierce new 48-hour deadline that brought the conflict to its most dangerous point yet.

This ultimatum was not just a simple extension but a sharp escalation in rhetoric.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump reminded the Iranian government of his previous 10-day window and declared that time had finally run out.

He wrote, '48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!' This message signalled that the US was moving away from diplomatic pauses and toward a massive military strike on Iran's core infrastructure.

The timing of this 48-hour clock was particularly tense because it coincided with a frantic US search and rescue mission.

Just a day earlier, an F-15E jet had been shot down over Iranian territory. While one crew member was rescued, the other remained missing, and Trump used the 48-hour window to pressure Tehran to cooperate.

Later the missing American pilot too was rescued.

He warned that if a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was not reached by the end of this period, the US would begin 'obliterating' every major power plant, oil well, and desalinisation plant in the country.

During these 48 hours, the Iranian military responded with defiance. General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi dismissed the deadline as a 'helpless and stupid' move, warning that the 'gates of hell' would actually open for American forces instead.

Despite this back-and-forth, the 48-hour window served as a final high-pressure tactic before the 10-day pause officially expired on Monday, April 6.

Trump used the tension of these two days to show the world he was ready to strike, even as his team continued last-minute talks behind the scenes to avoid a total energy war.

Fifth Deadline: The Final 24-Hour Extension?

The fifth and most recent extension occurred on Monday, April 6, during a White House press conference.

Trump officially pushed the deadline back by another 24 hours, setting a final cutoff for Tuesday, April 7, at 8 pm Eastern Time (5.30 am IST on Wednesday).

He explained this move by stating that the Iranians had requested a seven-day extension which he countered with a single extra day. 'We are giving them until tomorrow,' he told reporters. 'After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages.'

This final extension has been characterised by a lack of concern for international law.

When asked if the planned strikes on civilian infrastructure would constitute war crimes, Trump replied, 'Not at all.' As of the current hour, this Tuesday night deadline remains the most critical point of the war.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has warned that if this deadline passes without a signed agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the US will launch the 'largest volume of strikes' since the conflict began on February 28, 2026.