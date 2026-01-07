The first Vande Bharat sleeper train.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: India's winter wonderland.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
The First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
Location: Guwahati
Wondering what it will be like?
Wonder no more :)
The World's Only Floating National Park
Location: Manipur
Enjoy the phumdis -- which is what these floating islands are called -- and phumshang/em>s -- the traditional floating huts -- as you listen to Nature tell its story.
Of Sonamarg And Snow
Location: Sonamarg
It's one of the most beautiful sights you'll ever see.
Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff