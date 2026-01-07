HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The World's Only Floating National Park

The World's Only Floating National Park

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
1 Minute Read
January 07, 2026 06:05 IST

IMAGE: A floating home on Manipur's Loktak Lake. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharada Prasad CS/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

The first Vande Bharat sleeper train.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: India's winter wonderland.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

The First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
Location: Guwahati

Wondering what it will be like? 

Wonder no more :)

All Videos: ANI

 

The World's Only Floating National Park
Location: Manipur

Enjoy the phumdis -- which is what these floating islands are called -- and phumshang/em>s -- the traditional floating huts -- as you listen to Nature tell its story.

 

Of Sonamarg And Snow
Location: Sonamarg

It's one of the most beautiful sights you'll ever see.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
2026 Calendar: Sherni And Her Cubs
The Most Daring Fashion Looks Of 2025
The Do-able 2026 Bucket List
11 Unique Stays For 2026
The Surgeon, The Designer & Their Band
