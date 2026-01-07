IMAGE: A floating home on Manipur's Loktak Lake. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharada Prasad CS/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

The first Vande Bharat sleeper train.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: India's winter wonderland.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

The First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Location: Guwahati

Wondering what it will be like?

Wonder no more :)

All Videos: ANI

The World's Only Floating National Park

Location: Manipur

Enjoy the phumdis -- which is what these floating islands are called -- and phumshang/em>s -- the traditional floating huts -- as you listen to Nature tell its story.

Of Sonamarg And Snow

Location: Sonamarg

It's one of the most beautiful sights you'll ever see.

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff