HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » The Most Daring Fashion Looks Of 2025

The Most Daring Fashion Looks Of 2025

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2026 10:40 IST

x

If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that fashion rewards the fearless. From barely-there silhouettes to styling rules being tossed out the window, Bollywood’s boldest stars showed that confidence is the real statement-maker.

These weren’t outfits designed to shock or spark outrage; they were personal, fearless fashion moments where stars wore exactly what they wanted, how they wanted.

Here’s a look at the most daring fashion moments of 2025. 

IMAGE: Who knew denim could flirt this hard? Bhumi Pednekar ditched the basics and wore an unbuttoned cropped denim jacket with matching jeans, letting her layered pearl necklaces do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In a corset with criss-cross lacing and barely-there shorts, Janhvi Kapoor leaned into bold silhouettes and made undone buttons look like a styling choice, not an accident. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nothing screams confidence like the sheer backless slip dress that Rakul Singh wore with zero jewellery, zero hesitation and maximum attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tiny bralette, matching micro skirt and a quirky fish-bowl bag because why not? Sharvari’s look was playful, cheeky and refreshingly unserious. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: At Cannes, Alia Bhatt blurred lines between tradition and transparency in a sheer Gucci sari that felt daring without losing elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How can we have a daring list without Priyanka Chopra in it? A blazer worn with nothing underneath... just cinched with a chunky belt and confidence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Drenched in diamonds, a plunging corset on top and a black skirt, Rashmika Mandanna’s maximalist moment was bold and glamorous. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Ananya, Janhvi, Alia Travelled Back In Time...
When Ananya, Janhvi, Alia Travelled Back In Time...
Janhvi, Alia, Krithi Drench Themselves In...
Janhvi, Alia, Krithi Drench Themselves In...
Going For A Concert? Read Sharvari, Kriti's Tips First
Going For A Concert? Read Sharvari, Kriti's Tips First
The Hottest Cholis Of 2025
The Hottest Cholis Of 2025
Tamannaah, Deepika Give Polka Dots A Sizzling Makeover
Tamannaah, Deepika Give Polka Dots A Sizzling Makeover

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

India Welcomes 2026 with Fireworks and Nationwide Celebrations8:04

India Welcomes 2026 with Fireworks and Nationwide...

Indian Army to showcase unique animal force at Republic Day parade0:53

Indian Army to showcase unique animal force at Republic...

2025 in a glance: A look back at PM Modi's proud moments- - -0:45

2025 in a glance: A look back at PM Modi's proud moments-...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO