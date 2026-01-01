The Most Daring Fashion Looks Of 2025

If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that fashion rewards the fearless. From barely-there silhouettes to styling rules being tossed out the window, Bollywood’s boldest stars showed that confidence is the real statement-maker.

These weren’t outfits designed to shock or spark outrage; they were personal, fearless fashion moments where stars wore exactly what they wanted, how they wanted.

Here’s a look at the most daring fashion moments of 2025.

IMAGE: Who knew denim could flirt this hard? Bhumi Pednekar ditched the basics and wore an unbuttoned cropped denim jacket with matching jeans, letting her layered pearl necklaces do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: In a corset with criss-cross lacing and barely-there shorts, Janhvi Kapoor leaned into bold silhouettes and made undone buttons look like a styling choice, not an accident. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Nothing screams confidence like the sheer backless slip dress that Rakul Singh wore with zero jewellery, zero hesitation and maximum attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Tiny bralette, matching micro skirt and a quirky fish-bowl bag because why not? Sharvari’s look was playful, cheeky and refreshingly unserious. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

IMAGE: At Cannes, Alia Bhatt blurred lines between tradition and transparency in a sheer Gucci sari that felt daring without losing elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: How can we have a daring list without Priyanka Chopra in it? A blazer worn with nothing underneath... just cinched with a chunky belt and confidence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram