The Surgeon, The Designer & Their Band

On stage, Sing And Tonic comes across as effortless with tight harmonies, confident vocals and a chemistry that feels instinctive.

What the audience doesn't immediately see is that once the lights go off, the band members step back into lives that are just as demanding.

IMAGE: The Sing And Tonic band -- Russell Fernandes (bass), Darel Joseph (keyboard), Kelly D'Lima (voice), Dr Jarvis Pereira (lead guitar and voice) and Leonard Jordan (drums). Photograph: Kind courtesy Sing And Tonic

For the Sing And Tonic band's lead vocalist and guitarist Jarvis Periera, music exists alongside a full-time medical career as an ENT surgeon. For co-vocalist Kelly D'Lima, it runs parallel to her work as a designer, voiceover artist and performer.

In a chat with Rediff's Rishika Shah, the duo opened up about what it truly takes to balance passion with profession.

The band's name itself hints at this blend of intent and playfulness. What began as a light-hearted reference for their shared love for gin and tonic soon revealed a deeper musical meaning.

The name stuck. "Tonic", Jarvis explains, is also a foundational note in music theory. "Add singing to it and Sing And Tonic felt like the perfect fit."

Jarvis' relationship with music began early. Encouraged by his mother -- who once dreamed of becoming a musician herself -- he picked up the guitar in school and sang in his church choir for over a decade. Still, music was never seen as a viable career option.

"That's something I really want to bring out," he said. "In India, a lot of parents don't see music as a full-time profession. It's always considered a hobby.

Good at biology, Jarvis chose medicine, spending 14 years training to become an ENT surgeon. But music never left him.

"Throughout my time as a surgeon, I was always in touch with the guitar. I was singing whenever I got a chance," he recalls.

While he was completing his master's degree at Mumbai's Nair Hospital, when workdays stretched to 18-19 hours, music became his lifeline.

"No matter how difficult the day was, I would just unwind with my guitar. I genuinely can't imagine my life without music," he says.

He is grateful for its role in his life. "Music is extremely stress-relieving. We're even working on a mindfulness initiative for doctors because creative outlets like music really help people cope better."

IMAGE: Kelly and Jarvis perform on stage. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kelly D'Lima/Instagram

Kelly's journey unfolded differently. A quiet introvert as a child, she found confidence through singing.

"I was extremely introverted. It took my love for music to push me out of my shell," she says.

While she always loved art and design, music slowly took centre stage. "Once I started vocal training at 16, I just never stopped doing music."

Today, she bridges both passions seamlessly. "I freelance so I also dedicate a lot of my design skills to the band -- social media, editing videos, branding," she explains. "It's been nice to find a way to connect music and design. They actually tie in really well together."

Kelly and Jarvis' paths crossed during a Christmas community performance in Bandra, north west Mumbai, in 2019 where Jarvis was part of the backing band and Kelly was singing. "I really liked her voice," he says.

What began as a duo six years ago evolved into a five-piece band and a partnership that has lasted since 2022.

"It felt like we had been playing together forever, even during our first performance," he recalls. "When people are on the same frequency, magic just happens."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sing And Tonic

Balancing music with demanding careers, however, is anything but magical. Jarvis currently divides his time between OPDs, surgeries and a private clinic.

"It's absolutely cut-to-cut. There's no free time whatsoever," he admits. Rehearsals are scheduled around surgeries. "My patients are my priority. I always work around that," he says.

Kelly echoes the challenge, though from a different place. "It's not easy at all," she says. "There are rehearsals, client coordination, set lists, content creation and then your own work on the side. But understanding that the band is a priority, and respecting how complex it really is, makes it easier to keep showing up."

On stage, both experience a transformation.

"I'm a completely different person once the lights are on," Kelly says. "You're playing the role of an entertainer and that gives me mental freedom -- to be dramatic, expressive and confident."

Jarvis, meanwhile, sees a deeper similarity between his two professions. "Music and medicine are both about connection," he explains. "As doctors, we don't really heal, the body heals itself. We just guide it. On stage, you’re also trying to reach people, to connect with them emotionally."

Video: Kind courtesy Sing And Tonic

As a band, Sing And Tonic is meticulous about its craft.

"High-quality music comes from attention to detail," Jarvis says. From studying original arrangements to reshaping songs in their own style -- they currently only do covers -- every decision is deliberate.

Kelly adds that the bonding happens on stage too. "We'll look at each other during a certain break or chord change, it becomes an inside moment for us and the audience feels that energy."

The biggest hurdle remains logistics. "Getting five people free at the same time is the hardest part," Jarvis admits.

Musically, though, the alignment is strong. "Once we're together in a room, things just flow," he smiles.

Video: Kind courtesy Sing And Tonic

Neither can imagine life without music. "It would be colourless and boring," Jarvis says. Kelly is equally certain. "I changed so much because of music. Without it, life would feel very bleak."

As the band navigates their packed festive season, their focus remains clear. "Right now, we're just perfecting the music," Jarvis says.

Looking ahead, they hope to extend their repertoire, experiment with new blends of Western and Bollywood music -- currently, they only sing covers -- and eventually perform internationally.

For those trying to balance passion with profession, their advice is grounded and honest. "Keep following your passion," Jarvis says. "If you truly love something, life somehow aligns itself."

Kelly adds a crucial reminder: "Learn to say no. Know your limits. It's better to give your best at what you can handle than stretch yourself thin."

For Sing And Tonic, balance isn't about choosing one dream over another, it's about refusing to let either go.