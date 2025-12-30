11 Unique Stays For 2026

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Vacations at hotels can often get a little boring because they are like ivory towers and you never really get to soak in the local vibe.

So why not switch it up?

Explore India's stunning spots through stays that are as unique as the places themselves. It's the best way to feel part of your surroundings.

We present you 11 places where you can find alternate staying options and a totally different kind of holiday. Sounds like a plan?

1. Homestays in a coffee plantation, Coorg, Karnataka

Imagine waking up to rolling hills, misty air and stunning scenery all around, with a hot cup of coffee in the middle of Coorg's lush plantations. Dreamy, right?

Karnataka's famous hill station has all this and plenty of fun things to do if you're looking to slow down and soak in nature.

There are several homestays on offer in the area.

How to reach: Mysuru is 118 km away and well-connected railhead and airport.

Must visit places: Mandalpatti viewpoint, Namdroling Monastery, Madikeri Fort, Dubare Elephant Camp

Photograph: Kind courtesy Latos Treehouses

2. Tree house stays, Tandi, Himachal Pradesh

Relive your childhood dream in a cute little treehouse, located on the confluence of the Chandra and Bhaga rivers, with amazing views of the snowy peaks in the backdrop.

Wake up to the sound of the rivers, sip your morning tea and have a breakfast above the treetops and feel like you're living in your own Hobbit-like treehouse tucked amidst nature.

How to reach: Chandigarh a major railway station and an airport is 375 km away.

Must visit places: Atal Tunnel, Sissu waterfall, Anjani Mahadev temple and sight-seeing in the Lahaul Valley.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

3. Jungle Homestays, Sunderbans, West Bengal

Experience the calm and the thrill of living amidst wildlife in the quaint river islands of the Sunderbans.

Go boating through winding canals, watch exotic birds and spot animals in their natural habitat. And if you're lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the majestic royal Bengal tiger!

Take a private boat ride deep into the tiger reserve for an adventure that's as thrilling as it is peaceful. Nature doesn't get more real than this!

How to reach: Kolkata is about 110 km away, for rail and air travellers.

Must visit places: Sajnekhali Bird Sanctuary, Sudhanyakhali watch tower, Netidhopani Shiva temple.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

4. Homestays at a tea plantation, Valparai, Tamil Nadu

Lush tea plantations, the deliciously fresh aroma of tea leaves in the air and the stunning views of misty hills and waterfalls -- everything about this Tamil Nadu hill station pulls you right in, a destination that offers accommodation at the tea estates.

Welcome to Valparai, where you can walk through gorgeous tea gardens, visit cosy cafes and sip a freshly brewed cup straight from the source!

How to reach: Coimbatore is about 110 km away, which is a well-connected railhead and airport. Alternatively, Pollachi has a railway station at 64 km.

Must visit places: Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Nallamudi View Point, Vellamalai Tunnel River.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

5. Homestays in apple orchards, Naggar

Naggar's apple orchards are a sweet escape from the bustling neighbouring town Manali.

Book a quaint homestay (there are many options online) for picture-perfect views, cool breezes and the irresistible scent of ripe apples all around.

It doesn't get fresher (or prettier) than this!

How to reach: Chandigarh has a major railway station and an airport at 240 km.

Must visit places: Naggar Castle, Gauri Shankar temple, Urusvati Himalayan Research Institute.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

6. Mud houses, Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Step back in time with a stay in snug mud houses set against the stark, stunning backdrop of the Spiti Valley. Several options are available if you search online.

The life truly slows down here, as you participate in local festivals, go on scenic treks, take a thrilling jeep safari or just chill down by the Spiti river with a bowl of hot thukpa.

There's no rush here, simply immerse yourself in the rhythm of local life that offers a perfect mix of adventure and peace.

How to reach: Chandigarh has a major railway station and an airport at 450 km.

Must visit places: Key Monastery, Chandratal Lake, Lingti Waterfall, Pin Valley National Park.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

7. Mango farmhouses, Devgad, Maharashtra

Think sunshine, sea breezes and mangoes so good you will want to pack up the whole farm home -- that's Devgad for you!

Enjoy fresh farm-to-table food, join in daily farm activities like milking cows, picking fruits or even helping in the field.

How to reach: Kankavli has a railway station which is approximately 60 km away. Sindhudurg is the newest airport in the region at 74 km.

Must visit places: Devgad beach, Devgad Fort, Vijaydurg Fort

8. Wellness-focused stays, Kairali, Kerala

Indulge in the luxury of ayurveda in God's Own Country at the serene village of Kairali.

Unwind yourself with traditional Ayurvedic therapies -- from rejuvenating massages and herbal baths to soothing kriyas.

A perfect retreat for mind, soul, and body!

How to reach: Palakkad railway station is at 17 km. Coimbatore airport is located about 65 km away.

Must visit places: Dhoni waterfalls, Yakshi statue, Palakkad Fort, Silent Valley National Park.

Photograph: Tiger machan/Wikimedia Commons

9. Tent stays, Ranthambore, Rajasthan

Hop on a jungle safari and watch wildlife roam freely in their natural habitat -- that's sheer magic.

Spend the night in cute tents under a blanket of stars, in front of a crackling bonfire and wild adventure stories to keep you company.

A perfect dose of thrill and tranquillity!

How to reach: Sawai Madhopur is the closest railway station at 14 km. Jaipur airport is about 160 km.

Must visit places: Ranthambhore Fort, Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum of Natural History, Ranthambore School of Art, Jogi Mahal.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

10. Bamboo cottages, Mawsynram, Meghalaya

Imagine this: Rolling hills, misty air,and lush fruit and veggie farms all around, while you are warming up in a picturesque little bamboo hut.

Wake up to the sound of chirping birds, soothing air and farm fresh breakfasts. This is the kind of peace city folks can only dream of :)

How to reach: Guwahati is a major railway station and airport, about 150 km away.

Must visit places: Umdikain waterfall, Jarkem Hotspring, Saw Symper peak, Weikynmei viewpoint.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

11. Houseboat overnight stay, Kumarakom, Kerala

Enjoy the laid-back vibes of Kerala's serene backwaters at Vembanad Lake on a super comfy houseboat.

The views keep changing as you drift along -- from swaying palms to quiet villages -- while you feast on some lip-smacking local food!

It's the kind of slow travel that leaves you with memories you will always cherish.

How to reach: Kottayam is the closest railway station at 17 km. Cochin international airport is about 80 km away.

Must visit places: Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, Aruvikkuzhi waterfall, Pathiramanal Island, Kumarakom beach