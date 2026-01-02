HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2026 Calendar: Sherni And Her Cubs

By ARUN KHANNA
January 02, 2026 15:09 IST

Arun Khanna's 2026 e-calendar is dedicated to the white tigress, Gauri, and her two playful cubs, Abhay and Aryan.

In the quiet wilderness of Chhatbir, Punjab, Gauri is raising two rambunctious cubs, Aryan, the snowy spark, and Abhay, the golden flame, under the restless rhythm of Nature.

This calendar presents 12 rare moments, distilled from more than 1,200 photographs captured over four demanding months, from searing summer heat to storm-lashed afternoons.

The profound connection between a mother, her young cubs and the fragile world they inhabit is visible in each frame.

Khanna is especially thankful to Harpal Singh, range officer and zoo education officer, and Dr Aarti Chavda, biologist, Chhatbir, whose support helped him chronicle their beautiful journey.

Tiger calendar: January

 

Tiger calendar: February

 

Tiger calendar: March

 

Tiger calendar: April

 

Tiger calendar: May

 

Tiger calendar: June

 

Tiger calendar: July

 

Tiger calendar: August

 

Tiger calendar: September

 

Tiger Calendar: October

 

Tiger calendar: November

 

Tiger calendar: December

Arun Khanna has devoted his retired life to photography and the study of mythology and photography. This calendar is his tribute to the national animal: a year-long chronicle of a jungle queen and her young heirs.

ARUN KHANNA
Your Heart Stops When You See A Tiger
Elusive Majesty: The Glorious Tiger
Three cheers for India's Tigers!
Tiger diaries: Meet Laadli and Arrowhead from Ranthambore
Tiger diaries: She came out for a drink

