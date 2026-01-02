2026 Calendar: Sherni And Her Cubs

Arun Khanna's 2026 e-calendar is dedicated to the white tigress, Gauri, and her two playful cubs, Abhay and Aryan.

In the quiet wilderness of Chhatbir, Punjab, Gauri is raising two rambunctious cubs, Aryan, the snowy spark, and Abhay, the golden flame, under the restless rhythm of Nature.

This calendar presents 12 rare moments, distilled from more than 1,200 photographs captured over four demanding months, from searing summer heat to storm-lashed afternoons.

The profound connection between a mother, her young cubs and the fragile world they inhabit is visible in each frame.

Khanna is especially thankful to Harpal Singh, range officer and zoo education officer, and Dr Aarti Chavda, biologist, Chhatbir, whose support helped him chronicle their beautiful journey.

Arun Khanna has devoted his retired life to photography and the study of mythology and photography. This calendar is his tribute to the national animal: a year-long chronicle of a jungle queen and her young heirs.