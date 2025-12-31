The Do-able 2026 Bucket List

A workable, do-able 'to-do' list for the New Year...

IMAGE: Children hold a 2026 cutout ahead of New Year celebrations in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the final hours of the last day of the year, it feels as if the New Year has already begun.

There is a happy vibe in the air. Plans are being made for New Year Eve parties -- at home or outside. People are on year-end holiday breaks with family/friends. Gyms are texting attractive membership offers promising a fresh start to healthy living -- and Instagram is inundated with New Year resolutions of happy, fit-looking influencers who seem to have the perfect, faraway lives.

Many of us make well-intentioned promises to make a go of some of the pending to-dos that have not taken off for years. 2026 is the year we will be better versions of ourselves, we promise.

We often fail (starting with those exercise goals), but what the heck! that is hardly a reason to not give it yet another try.

On the practical, basic and simple level here are some do-able things we can bravely attempt in 2026:

Walk. Anytime is a good time. In sneakers, sandals, chappals or no footwear, anything is fine.

Even 5 minutes at a time, as many times a day. Up and down stairs, around the house, in between rooms, around the building compound/ work space.

Choose a time when the AQI is better while walking outdoors. Sleep better. If you can't, try. It is the most important thing we can do for our health. Write something with a pen on a paper every day -- even if it is a small paragraph or a few lines, or a things to do list.

It is nice to read one's own handwriting sometimes. Hold a book in your hand and read -- just one chapter, or a few pages will do. Cut social media scrolling time and any screen time by half. Use that extra time to spend with parents, children, siblings and loved ones -- people who really matter. Meet old friends, or call good friends who you have been in irregular touch. Buy fewer clothes, shoes, makeup, bags etc. Recycle.

Plant at least one sapling, and encourage indigenous handicraft -- India has gorgeous stuff! Travel to a new place -- train, road, bus, air -- try and include all modes of transport.

Be responsible, polite travellers.

Go to public spaces apart from malls, like museums, parks, galleries, monuments in or around your city/towns. Spend time with or contribute to the less advantaged -- even one person, or one cause is good enough. Deep breathe at least once a day to begin with.

Happy New Year, folks! Here's to a workable, do-able 2026! Now 4 long breaths please!