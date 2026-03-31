The Gulf War: What's Pakistan Up To?

Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey met in Islamabad in what analysts say is the formal opening of a new diplomatic formation that could reshape the post-war regional order.

Their immediate goal is a ceasefire; their larger ambition is to ensure that neither Iran nor Israel emerges from this war in a dominant position.

Pakistan's foreign minister then flew directly to Beijing and mooted a Chinese role as guarantor of any eventual agreement.

Prem Panicker continues his must read daily blog on the Gulf War.

IMAGE: An Iranian cleric walks past a residential building in Tehran, March 30, 2026 damaged by a strike. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

It begins, as such things often do, with a list.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio listed the objectives (external link) of the war.

'Write it down,' he said, signaling that this was the real McCoy:

The destruction of Iran's air force. Its navy. The severe diminishing of its missile capability. The destruction of its factories.

IMAGE: Car wrecks and a residential building in Tehran, March 30, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

It was war, reduced to neat bullet points in typical corporate fashion -- a to-do list that is finite, and measurable. And surprising, as much for what it left out as for what it included: No mention of nuclear weapons, of the Strait of Hormuz, of regime change.

A little later in the same interaction, Rubio also said that Iran has to stop producing drones and missiles -- an extension of his third point in the list.

Basically, he was telling a country that had been attacked twice in less than 12 months that it had to stop producing the means to defend itself.

And then it got worse. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt explained (external link) that Iranian leaders were killed because they 'lied' in negotiations.

She said it matter of fact, as though the assassination of international leaders (a war crime in its own right) was a corrective to diplomacy.

For his part, President Trump dispensed with even that thin layer of restraint.

In a Truth Social post, Trump threatened (external link) to 'obliterate' Iran's electric grids, oil infrastructure, Kharg Island, even desalination plants, if a deal is not reached.

Not as a military necessity, but as retribution if Iran didn't give him a face-saving way out, and uncaring that he was openly threatening to commit even more war crimes. [Axios (external link)]

Key Points US outlines limited war goals, but escalating strikes on infrastructure signal broader, uncontrolled conflict dynamics in the region.

Strait of Hormuz disruption threatens global oil supply, with shipping impacted and energy prices surging sharply worldwide.

US increasingly isolated as allies avoid direct involvement, forcing Washington to manage a conflict it cannot fully control.

India faces significant risk with heavy crude import dependence on Hormuz, alongside rising fertiliser costs and remittance vulnerability.

Rubio War Objectives Explained

Rubio was attempting to portray that the war is limited, with precise objectives and a finite end point. His list is clean, but the war is not.

Energy infrastructure is already in the crosshairs. Strikes on Iran's South Pars gas field have disrupted production and sent global prices surging (external link), while retaliatory attacks have spread across Gulf facilities.

At the same time, the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil flows, remains choked, with shipping disrupted and global markets reeling.

Even the IMF now warns of a shock rippling through the global economy as energy flows freeze. [Reuters (external link)]

IMAGE: A woman reacts inside her brother's home in Tehran, March 30, 2026, which was damaged by a strike. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Oil Flows

Alongside all of this, the past 24 hours brought another shift in the architecture of the conflict.

Israel, which set this train wreck in motion and which has, at key moments, deliberately escalated when Washington appeared to be searching for an off-ramp, has made clear it will not commit ground forces to the Gulf.

Coupled with the European nations flatly stating that they want no part of this, it means the United States finds itself prosecuting a war it did not script, on terms it does not control, all by itself.

That, more than anything else, likely explains Trump's unhinged Truth Social post -- the act of a bully who finds that his bullying is not working, but knows no other way. Write that down.

US Military Build-Up in Gulf

The Hormuz retreat: Trump is willing to wind down the military campaign even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, administration officials told the Wall Street Journal, thus leaving the reopening problem for diplomacy, allies, or a later date.

The 82nd Airborne is being deployed, the USS Tripoli has entered the region, and Trump is still weighing seizing Iran's uranium stockpile, but Hormuz itself is no longer a core military objective.

Rubio put it plainly to Al Jazeera: Once the current campaign wraps, it will be 'up to Iran to decide', or a coalition of nations.

The Brookings Institution's Suzanne Maloney called ending operations before the Strait reopens 'unbelievably irresponsible'. She is not wrong.

A fifth of the world's oil flows through that waterway; 84 per cent of it goes to Asian markets. 'Write it down' -- and then quietly cross it off? [WSJ (external link)]

IMAGE: A blaze erupts at Israel's oil refineries in Haifa after debris from an intercepted Iranian missile struck the site, March 30, 2026. Photograph: Reuters/Handout

Iran Tanker Attack Near Dubai

The tanker attack and what it signals: Iran struck the Al-Salmi, a Kuwait-flagged VLCC fully loaded with crude, in the anchorage area 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, making this the closest attack yet to a major Gulf port.

There is the possibility of an oil spill in surrounding waters.

All 24 crew members survived. Oil jumped nearly 4 per cent on the news, toward $107 a barrel.

The attack is significant for its geography: Iran is now reaching into the UAE's doorstep, demonstrating both range and intent.

The Al-Salmi had been in the Gulf since late February, using its Chinese cargo and Kuwaiti flag as protection. Neither seems to have helped. [Bloomberg (external link)]

IMAGE: A historical map of the Persian Gulf highlighting its strategic importance as a global energy and trade corridor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Verride/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

The Houthis fire, and what they didn't do: After 30 days of promising to enter the fight, the Houthis launched a single ballistic missile at southern Israel. Israel intercepted it.

The modest nature of the attack tells you more than the launch itself: A movement that spent two years disrupting global shipping sat through the killing of Khamenei and the decimation of the IRGC's command structure before producing one intercepted missile.

The Houthis still have not touched a single American vessel, the Saudi Yanbu pipeline continues to flow at full capacity, and the timing -- the same day Pakistan announced ceasefire talks -- reads as a political statement more than an operational decision.

Meanwhile, their supply chain is under serious pressure: The Bandar Abbas pipeline has been hit, weapons interdiction has been aggressive, and their missile failure rate runs above a third.

They can still launch, but cannot sustain a campaign. [Stimson Centre/Fatima Abo Alasrar (external link)]

IMAGE: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to discuss de-escalation, March 29, 2026. Photograph: Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Reuters

The Islamabad quartet: Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey met in Islamabad in what analysts say is the formal opening of a new diplomatic formation that could reshape the post-war regional order.

Their immediate goal is a ceasefire; their larger ambition is to ensure that neither Iran nor Israel emerges from this war in a dominant position.

The meeting produced one modest confidence-building measure: Iran agreed to allow Pakistani-flagged vessels through the Strait, possibly two per day.

Pakistan's foreign minister then flew directly to Beijing and mooted a Chinese role as guarantor of any eventual agreement.

Turkey's intelligence chief, İbrahim Kalın, put the stakes plainly: The war's real objective, he argued, is to lay the groundwork for decades of conflict among the region's foundational nations.

Saudi Arabia's presence in the quartet is the most intriguing element: Riyadh has reportedly been privately urging Washington to finish the job but is clearly keeping its options open. [The Guardian (external link)]

Washington: the hollow core: Lawrence Freedman spent a week in Washington and found an administration running on narrative rather than analysis.

The National Security Council is barely staffed. The State Department echoes with empty corridors.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is making decisions without the professional assessments that should inform them.

Secretary of War (a designation that takes some getting used to) Pete Hegseth brings the perspective of a disgruntled junior officer to a theatre that requires much more knowledge and gravitas.

And Trump, Freedman observed, increasingly inhabits an alternative reality: One with a consistent internal logic (America is strong, adversaries always bend, critics are malign) that simply has no connection to what is happening on the ground.

Vice President J D Vance, who reportedly knows this is a disaster, stays silent and waits. [Lawrence Freedman/Substack (external link)]

Russia: The unintended beneficiary: Putin has not had to do much this month.

The closure of Hormuz sent Brent past $100; Russia's Urals blend, which had been selling at a $10-$13 discount, flipped to a premium.

Moscow has reportedly dropped plans for significant budget cuts.

The US temporarily eased sanctions on Russian crude to stabilise energy markets, and the Kremlin thanked Washington for the alignment of interests.

Patriot interceptors are being considered for diversion from Ukraine to Gulf allies.

Russia is sharing intelligence with Tehran on US force locations. And a sanctioned Russian tanker docked in Cuba, with Trump's blessing, after quiet US-Russia coordination.

As one analyst put it: Each calibrated action reinforces a narrative of Russian resilience and indispensability, and Moscow knows Trump cannot stay insensitive to it.

The question worth asking, as the month closes, is whether the pattern is a coincidence. [Bobby Ghosh/Substack (external link)]

The Gaza doctrine, exported: A detailed accounting in the New York Review of Books traces what it calls the Gaza doctrine now being applied in Iran and Lebanon: mass displacement, mass destruction of civilian infrastructure, systematic dismantling of health infrastructure.

US-Israeli strikes have damaged 236 health facilities in Iran; Lebanon's health ministry has documented at least 128 Israeli strikes on medical facilities and ambulances in the south alone.

Israel has, in some instances, used ambulances and medical uniforms as cover for military operations, which ironically is the precise war crime it routinely accuses its adversaries of.

The piece places this in the context of a broader collapse of the post-war international legal order, accelerated by an administration that has explicitly rejected the framework.

'No quarter, no mercy,' Hegseth said. [New York Review of Books (external link)]

IMAGE: Israeli rescue personnel at the impact site following Iranian missile barrages in central Israel, March 28, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

The meme war: Iran is winning the global information war, and America built the weapons it is losing to.

A sharp piece from Coda traces how Tehran has deployed AI-generated propaganda, calibrated separately for US, regional, and third-country audiences.

with a sophistication that exploits the very tools American tech companies made available to the world.

The insight behind the Iranian operation is that the currency of visual information has already been debased; the returns on traditional disinformation are diminishing; and what works now is culturally fluent synthetic content that foregrounds its own artificiality.

Meanwhile, the US has dismantled its own counter-propaganda architecture: The Stanford Internet Observatory is gone, Trust and Safety teams have been disbanded, the Global Engagement Center shuttered. Baghdad Bob, the piece notes, is barely distinguishable from Karoline Leavitt. [Coda/Nicholas Dawes (external link)]

IMAGE: People queue to refill their LPG cylinders outside a gas agency in Patna, March 29, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

India Faces Energy Supply Risk

India's exposure: Two dashboards are worth bookmarking for a live read on India's position: The Takshashila Institute's India Risk Matrix and The Core's India Energy Crisis Dashboard, which tracks Brent, WTI, the rupee, fuel prices, fertilizer supply disruption, strategic petroleum reserve levels, and Gulf diaspora remittance risk in real time.

The structural numbers are already alarming: 87 per cent of India's crude is imported, 60 per cent of it transiting Hormuz.

Petronet's force majeure on LNG is active following damage to Qatar's Ras Laffan facility.

Fertiliser supply chains from Oman, Saudi Arabia and Iran are disrupted, with Kharif season input costs up 12 to 18 per cent.

Gold imports in January ran 349 per cent above year-ago levels as households moved to safety.

Over 9 million Indians work in GCC countries; Gulf remittances, the largest share of India's total inflows, are at risk if the conflict extends another quarter.

New Delhi's diplomatic tightrope is becoming harder to hold as the economic pressure compounds. [Takshashila (external link); The Core (external link)]

Trump, Iran and the Shadow of Suez: The most useful historical frame in circulation right now comes from Ishan Tharoor, ex of the Washington Post and now writing occasional pieces for The New Yorker.

Suez 1956: Israel moved fast, Britain and France joined in, the embattled regime closed a critical shipping lane, and the whole thing exposed the declining power of the states that launched it.

The parallel is not perfect, but it is uncomfortably close, and the grimmer version is what Suez revealed about Britain's place in the world.

Tharoor asks whether the Iran war is doing the same for America. [The New Yorker (external link)]

Refusing Battle: Douglas Macgregor in Armed Forces Journal has republished a 2009 essay that reads as if written last week.

The argument: Direct American military involvement in conflicts where the US itself is not attacked and its national prosperity is not at risk should be avoided, because it creates the very regional alliances designed to contain American power that would not otherwise exist.

Lee at Gettysburg is the through-line. And while on this, read David Smith in The Guardian who frames this as two regimes, each constructing its own reality, now engaged in a 'battle of the titans'. [Douglas Macgregor (external link); The Guardian (external link)]

In closing...

Marco Rubio told us to write it down. Donald Trump told us what will happen if talks fail.

Between those two lies the gulf between a war as imagined, and a war as it is actually unfolding.

Making a list is the easy part; it is everything outside of the bullet points that will dictate what comes next.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff