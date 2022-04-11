News
Rediff.com  » News » 10 Outstanding Images from The Sony World Photography Awards

10 Outstanding Images from The Sony World Photography Awards

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
April 11, 2022 09:13 IST
We saw The World Photography Organisation reveal the finalists and shortlisted photographerS in the Professional category of the competition for the Sony World Photography Awards 2022.

Today let us see the entries of the category winners in the Open competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022,

Over 170,000 images were entered into this year's Open competition, with over 100 photographers shortlisted in addition to the category winners.

There are 10 categories in all. Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World and Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography and Travel

Each winner receives digital imaging equipment from Sony and will go on to compete for the prestigious Open Photographer of the Year title and a $5,000 prize.

The overall winner of the Open competition will be announced on April 12.

Let us first see the 10 images of the Ten Category Winners

Please click on the images for a better look.

Anger Management by Scott Wilson

IMAGE: A wild mustang stallion kicks up a dust storm in northwestern Colorado. Photograph: Scott Wilson, United Kingdom, Winner, Open, Natural World & Wildlife, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Bike with Flowers by Thanh Nguyen Phuc

IMAGE: A hundred years ago there were just 36 streets and now there are many more, but the street culture remains strong in Hanoi.
There are lots of shops in the main streets, but people in the old streets prefer to get serviced by mobile street vendors.
I spent a weekend following street vendors and found that they were walking or riding their bikes all day. Here is one of my favourite moments. Photograph: Thanh Nguyen Phuc, Vietnam, Winner, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Exodus by Vicente Ansola

IMAGE: I encountered this field of sunflowers in Castilla and Leon. Sunflowers always seek the divine by following the sun on its route. These ones, although withered, stood up proudly.
When I grabbed my camera to shoot, I no longer saw sunflowers but women walking the dry fields of Castilla, wearing ancestral garments. An army of spirits -- the inexorable exodus of the Spanish rural. Photograph: Vicente Ansola, Spain, Winner, Open, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

The Honey Collector by Utsab Ahamed Akash

IMAGE: The honey collectors collect in winter. They place the bees's nests near the mustard field as they can produce more honey that way. We often see this kind of scene in the Bangladesh countryside. Photograph: Utsab Ahamed Akash, Bangladesh, Winner, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

The Endless Summer - Surf Trip by Simone Corallini

IMAGE: Simone Gentile, a 16-year-old surfer. Photograph: Simone Corallini, Italy, Winner, Open, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Surfing Festival by Raido Nurk

IMAGE: The waves were the biggest I've ever seen in the evening when I took this photo in The Hague, The Netherlands. The waves and the pouring rain created quite a unique atmosphere. Photograph: Raido Nurk, Estonia, Winner, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Segundo Uso (Second Use) II by Leonardo Reyes-Gonzalez

IMAGE: Still life photography of things thrown away (aka trash), that might be useful for someone else -- or could, hopefully, become art. Photograph: Leonardo Reyes-Gonzalez, Mexico, Winner, Open, Object, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Untitled by Isabel Salmon

IMAGE: I began to document my mum's experience with labyrinthitis and PPPD -- a sensory documentation of her condition.
I am finding ways to explore this through experimental techniques, with the intention of combining sound, and also considering other senses. I hope to create an installation in collaboration with my mum, using a series of conversations with her. Photograph: Isabel Salmon, United Kingdom, Winner, Open, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Havana Running Away by Etienne Souchon

IMAGE: This is the third picture of thousands taken over a month-long trip to Havana, Cuba, with my 35mm -- and it is my favourite!
There is something happening here, some kind of tension: this car looks like it is drifting in the middle of the street, and this kid looks like he is running away from something. Photograph: Etienne Souchon, France, Winner, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Old Meets New by Anthony Chan

IMAGE: In an industrial district in Hong Kong, surrounded by a mix of old and new developments, this shot was taken to highlight a contrasting co-existence: A new skyscraper's stylishly designed front entrance and an old industrial complex with myriads of air conditioners, pipes and wires mounted on its wall.
The shadow and light accentuated the overall monochromic effect of the city's architecture.Photograph: Anthony Chan, Hong Kong, Winner, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Published with permission from the World Photography Organisation.

Photographs curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
