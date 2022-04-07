News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Meet The Finalists, Sony World Photography Awards 2022

Meet The Finalists, Sony World Photography Awards 2022

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
Last updated on: April 07, 2022 09:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A couple of days ago, we saw amazing pictures from the Sony World Photography Awards 2022.

Of the 133 shortlisted entries, here are some of the Shortlisted finalists for the grand prize in the Open category which will be announced on April 12.

Please click on the image for a better look at AMAZING Photographs.

Don't Go! by Zhenhuan Zhou

IMAGE: Bull riding is the most dangerous sport in rodeo. During the ride, cowboys must follow the rules while facing a test of nerves with a tough bull. The rider depends on bullfighters to distract the bull until he is safely out of its range.
On this moment in September 2021, one bullfighter is distracting the bull as the rider is being thrown off. Photograph: Zhenhuan Zhou, China, Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Hide and Seek by Brice Tribollet

IMAGE: One of my lifelong dreams was to meet the famous mountain gorillas. I stayed in the Bwindi forest for three days, and trekked twice into the Bwindi rainforest in order to meet the Nkuringo family.
Rwamutwe became the new upcoming Silverback of this family. To see them so close was a thrilling adventure -- the social interactions between them, and the way they interact with visitors, was fascinating. Photograph: Brice Tribollet, Switzerland, Shortlist, Open, Natural World & Wildlife, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Steam Locomotive by Hiroki Nose

IMAGE: In order to express the texture of smoke in a cool way, I shot it on a rainy day. I was able to capture an atmosphere, as I'd aimed for. Photograph: Hiroki Nose, Japan, Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Murmuration by James Crombie

IMAGE: A murmuration of starlings over Lough Ennell in County Westmeath, Ireland. Photograph: James Crombie, Ireland, Shortlist, Open, Natural World & Wildlife, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Indifference To The Draped Lady by Ludovic Le Guyader

IMAGE: Captured in Esplanade du Trocadero, Paris, in 2021. Photograph: © Ludovic Le Guyader, France, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Overflow by Luis Manuel Vilarino Lopez

IMAGE: Magma rises directly from the mantle, driven by gigantic gas bubbles 10-15 metres in diameter, which burst at the surface.
As a squall blanketed the Reykjanes peninsula with clouds and heavy rain, I ascended to the base of Geldingadalir, Iceland's youngest volcano.
I flew my drone blindly through the clouds. When I reached the crater the lava was emerging with unusual force, scattering the incandescent rock like oil on a canvas. Photograph: Luis Manuel Vilariño Lopez, Spain, Shortlist, Open, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

On The Go by Miguel Angel Minguez Corella

IMAGE: A man transports his work baskets on the back seat of his bicycle accompanied by his sharply defined shadow. This picture was taken from an attic near the Guadalmedina River in Malaga, Spain. Photograph: Miguel Angel Mínguez Corella, Spain, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Imagination by Shabnam Maleki

IMAGE: Dreams of freedom at the horse stables, captured in 2021 in Kermanshah, Iran. Photograph: Shabnam Maleki, Iran, Shortlist, Open, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Cleanse and Care by Sujon Adikary

IMAGE: A group of elephants relax, and lie down in a murky river as locals bathe alongside them, which creates a cloud effect in the murky water.
The animals, part of a circus, are cleaned twice a week in the shallow waters of the Karatoa stream in Bangladesh. Photograph: Sujon Adikary, Bangladesh, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Lago di Braies by François Philippe

IMAGE: This was taken on Lago di Braies, while exploring the Dolomites among brothers; waking up before dawn and going to bed after twilight, to enjoy the most beautiful light of the day! Photograph: François Philippe, France, Shortlist, Open, Travel, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

The Zone by Jonathan White

IMAGE: A candid street moment taken from the Barbican Centre in London.
The fact that this was taken during the second national lockdown complimented the fact that she was alone practising her basketball skills amongst the cold brutalist architecture this place has to offer, adding a sense of scale and isolation. But in turn, also hope. Photograph: Jonathan White, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Turbo by Junming Chen

IMAGE: There is a lot of amazing architecture in Chongqing, for geographical reasons. Photograph: Junming Chen, China, Shortlist, Open, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Eye Contact by Kantaya New

IMAGE: A man is staring back at a life-sized photo of a T-Rex. It looks like the man and the dinosaur are playing a staring game.
A replay of David versus Goliath -- but who will have the final laugh?
This dangerously impossible mission catches the attention of a mother and her daughter. Photograph: Kantaya New, Singapore, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Solar Sea by Manuel Schmidt

IMAGE: I was overwhelmed by this new generation of solar panels. Immediately, I saw the association with a sea that now supplies us with energy, instead of food. Photograph: Manuel Schmidt, Germany, Shortlist, Open, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Honeycomb Making by Osman Maasoglu

IMAGE: While the man is making honeycombs in the village house, his wife takes care of the dairy business. Photograph: Osman Maasoglu, Turkey, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

Reaching for a Branch by Thomas Barry

IMAGE: Herds of Red Deer live freely in Richmond Park, London. The fog on this September morning helped, as I took this image of a hind reaching up to eat some leaves. Photograph: Thomas Barry, Ireland, Shortlist, Open, Natural World & Wildlife, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

 

The Chimera by Tiho Trichkov

IMAGE: My best friend saw it first. A single lion, lying under a bush, looking for shade. Not exactly an unfamiliar sight, as lions choose to save precious energy in the savanna heat.
I needed something better. Lions should evoke respect with their image. We went to check it out and it turned out to be the last lion to leave, in a group of nine.
A magnificent sight to behold. We were face to face with Sala's pride. Sala means 'prayer' in Swahili, but is also a camp in the Maasai Mara. Often, prides bear the name of a close landmark. Photograph: Tiho Trichkov, United States of America, Shortlist, Open, Natural World & Wildlife, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Published with permission from the World Photography Organisation

Photographs curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
World Press Photo of the Year: 15 Outstanding Images
World Press Photo of the Year: 15 Outstanding Images
Go ape for these amazing wildlife photos!
Go ape for these amazing wildlife photos!
Wildlife photographer of the year -- people's choice
Wildlife photographer of the year -- people's choice
I-Bankers See 58% Decline In Earnings
I-Bankers See 58% Decline In Earnings
'BharatPe board is charting out path for listing'
'BharatPe board is charting out path for listing'
Slavia is Skoda's big bet on the sedan segment
Slavia is Skoda's big bet on the sedan segment
What Shah Rukh Said To Cummins
What Shah Rukh Said To Cummins
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Pictures That Will Blow Your Mind!

Pictures That Will Blow Your Mind!

iPhone Photography Awards

iPhone Photography Awards

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances