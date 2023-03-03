'PLEASE GO HOME!!' Says Office Computer

IMAGE: Office computers issue a 10 minute warning before shutting down at the end of an employee's shift. Photograph: ANI

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Newspaper Run By Street Children

Location: Delhi

It's 13 years old, yet it is and will remain India's youngest newspaper.

Why?

Because the aptly named Balaknama is probably the only street news tabloid in the country created by street children for street children.

These smart kids are the reporters, editors and photojournalists of a full-fledged newspaper.

Balaknama was launched in 2003 with just two pages and an aim to cover stories -- like child labour -- that matter to this community.

Now, they sell a 16-page newspaper across four states -- Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

A few years ago, they revealed how children living at railway stations were forced to retrieve the dead bodies of people who were killed on the railway tracks.

The mainstream media picked up Balaknama's report and it led to a huge public outcry.

The National Committee for Protection of Child Rights stepped in and took action against the police.

This, folks, is just one example of how this extraordinary paper is bringing about change.

Video: PTI

When Your Comp Tells You This!

Location: Indore

Imagine that you are sitting in office, working.

Suddenly, a message flashes on your screen.

'Your shift time is over,' it reads.

'The office system will shut down in 10 mins. PLEASE GO HOME!!'

You rub your eyes disbelievingly. Is this for real?

Well, if you are working for this company, it sure is.

Video: ANI

Truly Vande Bharat!

Location: Chennai

Did you know that the technologically advanced coaches of the Vande Bharat trains are made in India? And that the Integral Coach Factory that manufactures them is of the biggest train manufacturers in the world?

Video: ANI

The Whistling Village

Location: Shillong

If you are in Shillong, you'll definitely want to make the time to visit Kongthong village.

Why? Watch the video to find out.

Video: ANI

India's Youngest Organ Donor

Location: Kerala

Devananda knew she could do anything to save her father. And what her father needed was a liver transplant.

But she was only 17 and the Transplantation of Human Organ Act, 1994, does not permit minors to donate organs.

The Class 12 student was determined. Here's what she did next.

Video: ANI

Now, Drone Delivers Pension

Location: Naupada

Getting his pension every month was a difficult task for Hetaram Satnami, who is physically challenged.

He lives in a remote village called Bhutkapada in Odisha's Nuapada district and has to travel two kilometres through a dense forest in order to do so.

This month, however, he did not have to face that ordeal.

Here's what happened.

Video: PTI

World's Most Picturesque Marathon!

Location: Ladakh

Have you heard of the 'frozen lake half marathon'?

Don't be surprised if you haven't.

It took place, for the first time ever, in sub-zero temperatures on the frozen Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

The four-hour-long marathon, which started at Lukung and ended in Maan village, set a Guinness record for the world's highest frozen lake marathon.

Video: ANI

Why He Dug A 40-foot Well

Location: Chhotaudepur

Desperation. Hard work. Perseverance.

Faced by the first, Kushal Bhil, who lives in a village in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district, has dug a stepwell that is nearly 40 feet deep.

He says he will continue digging until the monsoon arrives.

Why is he doing this?

He can, he explains, no longer cope with the severe water shortage and the government's lack of action.

Video: PTI

Two Amazing Friends

Location: Malappuram

One whistle and the heron flies to Salim and perches on his arm.

How did this unusual friendship begin?

And how has it sustained?

Find out :)

Video: PTI

