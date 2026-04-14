How An Indian Sailor Survived The Strait Of Hormuz

'We kept our bags packed, ready to jump into the sea.'

'Many times, I felt it could be my last day.'

IMAGE: Rex Pereira (in the foreground) with fellow crew members who are still working on the DIVA. Photographs and videos: Kind courtesy Rex Pereira

Rex Pereira, a 28-year-old seafarer from Mira-Bhayandar, a township north of Mumbai, boarded an Iraqi vessel on a routine contract. He returned five months later -- more than 40 days of which he stayed stranded mid-sea amid flying missiles, ration shortage, unclean drinking water -- singed, sleepless, and changed forever.

They took his passport on the first day. The captain abandoned ship -- twice.

The engine exploded. The missiles came every ten minutes. The food ran out.

For more than 40 days, Rex lived through conditions that stretched the meaning of the word ordeal.

He survived on improvised meals cooked over a tin of burning diesel, on thirty sleepless nights watching the Strait of Hormuz light up with fire, and on a stubborn, exhausting refusal to be forgotten.

He made it home.

Three of his crewmates did not.

From Mazgaon Docks to an Iraqi tanker

IMAGE: From left: Rex's father Chester, mother Joyce, Rex, his wife Dale and younger brother Ansel before he departed for Dubai.

Rex's path to the Strait of Hormuz was neither direct nor obvious. After completing his Merchant Navy training in 2019, the young man from Mira-Bhayandar, on Mumbai's northern fringe, had taken a circuitous route through the working world -- first at Mumbai's ship-building yards under Mazgaon Docks, then as a safety officer for IndiGo Airways. By the time he decided to return to seafaring in October 2025, he believed he was making a considered professional choice.

He was not.

In Virar, another township north of Mumbai, two agents -- Anil D'Cunha and a man known only as Agnello -- promised him a straightforward assignment: A supply vessel operating between Dubai port and larger offshore vessels, turning around daily. Clean work, regular hours, known waters.

For this assurance, Rex paid four lakh rupees in placement fees.

On October 14, 2025, he flew to Dubai.

By November 7, he was sailing into Iraqi waters aboard the Wand 1, an oil tanker on which he would spend fifteen days before being transferred to the DIVA supply vessel -- the ship on which his real ordeal would begin.

A ship in slow decay

IMAGE: DIVA, the ship owned by an Iraqi businessman somewhere in the Strait of Hormuz.

The DIVA was not what Rex had been sold by his agents back home in Mumbai. The vessel was in poor mechanical condition, crewed by a skeleton complement of just four Indians -- Rex from Mira-Bhayandar, two others from Uttar Pradesh, and one from Kolkata. The Iraqi owner, whose name Rex never learned, was largely absent and unresponsive.

Crucially, he had taken possession of all four men's passports and documentation on arrival.

IMAGE: Dirty sea water running through the taps aboard the DIVA.

The two captains -- Iranians, appointed and reappointed by the owner -- proved unreliable. Twice over the course of those months, a captain simply summoned a small fishing vessel in open water and left, boarding it without handover, without notice, without a word.

The second replacement turned out to be not a certified mariner at all, but a man who had previously navigated fishing boats. It was under his watch that the DIVA's engine catastrophically overheated.

IMAGE: The burns suffered by the crew members and their torn slippers.

Rex was in the engine room when it happened. The blast burned his hands, his legs, singed his hair.

His colleague, standing a few feet further away, was also burned, though less severely. There was no medical evacuation, no owner response, no formal incident report. They cleaned their wounds and carried on.

"That's the reason the engine busted -- he couldn't match the RPM properly. We had told him about the situation, but he just ignored whatever we said," Rex says about the second Iranian captain who was ill-equipped to handle a tanker the size of the DIVA but which he, anyhow, sailed till Basra in Iraq.

Four days in the dark

The engine failure triggered a four-day blackout across the entire vessel. No electricity meant no cooking, no lighting, no communications. Phones died. For two full days, the four men did not eat. Then, by improvised necessity, Rex describes pouring diesel into a tin can, lighting it, and cooking over the makeshift flame -- aboard a vessel carrying refined petroleum products. The risk was obvious to everyone. There was simply no alternative.

Adrift in contested waters along the Iraq-Iran maritime border, with no working radio and no passing vessel willing to approach what might, for all they knew, be a pirate ship, Rex spent the better part of a day on the VHF radio cycling through frequencies -- Channel 16, Channel 6, Channel 14 -- calling anyone who might respond.

Kuwait's coast guard replied that the location fell outside their jurisdiction. The Iraqi port authorities, apparently, contacted the owner. That same night, a fishing vessel arrived with provisions.

"We couldn't contact anyone," Rex recalls. "Ship is pitch dark. And I was on the VHF trying to contact everyone possible."

When the missiles came

Rex reached Basra on February 17, 2026. The war -- the wider conflict that had been simmering in the region -- came fully into view on February 28. On March 9 and 11, the sky above the Strait of Hormuz became a theatre of volleys.

Rex watched from the deck as missiles crossed the horizon in groups, one after another, roughly every ten minutes, in sequences of ten to twenty. The nearest impacts landed approximately five to ten kilometres away.

The vessel was carrying refined fuel. The four men packed their bags and left them on deck, ready to jump into open water at a moment's notice -- just in case a missile hit the ship's vicinity.

The Indian embassy in Baghdad, when contacted, gave clear instructions: If it comes to it, jump. They would deal with whatever came next.

The owner, when finally reached, was dismissive. The agents in Mumbai, when called, said they were helpless.

The RPSL company -- the India-based firm responsible for uploading crew documentation to the government's DG Shipping portal -- had by this point listed all four men as having signed off and returned to India.

On paper, Rex Pereira was already home.

Weeks without sleep, and an offer to stay

For the weeks that the missile activity was at its height, the four men rotated watches on the bridge through the night -- two awake, two sleeping, switching so that an alarm could be raised if anything came close.

Rex describes the nights as "horrible."

Sleep, such as it was, came in snatched intervals punctuated by distant detonations and the permanent anxiety of a fuel-laden vessel anchored in amid the conflict zone.

Then the owner arrived in person. He came aboard with provisions -- the first time he had done so in weeks -- and made an offer: Stay on, accept a higher wage, help him maintain the crew and the ship. New Indian crew would be impossible to find now, he explained candidly. Three of the four men accepted. Rex did not.

He had spent thirty days in near-constant contact with the Indian embassy in Baghdad, coordinating through his family because the ship had no Internet and he alone had an international mobile plan.

A union official named Manoj Yadav -- secretary, Forward Seamen's Union of India -- had been majorly instrumental in escalating the case and making the embassy act. Letters were sent to the Iraqi government. Eventually, an Iraqi visa was arranged.

The final obstacle, almost farcically, was the owner again. He had not submitted Rex's passport to immigration. Indian embassy officials intervened directly with Iraqi immigration authorities. On April 5, Rex's documents were cleared.

"They told me to take a flexible ticket, because nobody was sure if I'd get my visa or my documents cleared in time."

Three countries by road, one flight home

Rex left Basra on April 5 with nothing arranged beyond the Iraqi border. The embassy had been clear: after Iraq, he was on his own.

He changed vehicles four times -- from Basra to the Kuwait border, then seventeen hours by car across to the Saudi boundary, changing cabs again at the border because no single driver would take him the full distance.

At a money exchange in Kuwait, he converted US dollars into local currency to pay his way. The total cost of his escape -- documentation, travel, and his share of the flight -- came to approximately Rs 20,000 in rupees plus $1,150 in fees and transport costs.

He flew from Saudi Arabia to Mumbai. His wife and father met him at the airport. His mother had stayed home to cook what he liked.

Six days after landing, when this interview was conducted, Rex had not yet left his flat. "I want to rest more. Then perhaps I will get out of home and look out for work."

A racket that continues

IMAGE: The DIVA in the Strait of Hormuz after it was abandoned by its captains.

Rex is insistent that his story is not merely a personal misfortune. The agents who placed him -- Anil D'Cunna and Agnello from Virar, and a third man known only as Rathod -- collected four lakh rupees from him on promises that bore no relation to the assignment he actually received.

When the crisis escalated, they neither helped nor communicated. When Rex confronted D'Cunha on his return, the agent's response was that the situation had been beyond anyone's control.

Rex's counter was simple: If it was beyond anyone's control, how did he get home?

More systemically, Rex describes a well-worn trap: Recruits with basic 30-day certificates -- a Continuous Discharge Certificate, or CDC -- are charged four lakh to six lakh rupees, placed on substandard vessels, paid around Rs 25,000 a month, and kept compliant by the threat of losing everything they have already invested.

IMAGE: The DIVA's crew doing the maintenance.

The RPSL company that processed their documents had its licence suspended by DG Shipping -- but the agents themselves, Rex notes with evident frustration, face no consequences.

Three of his crewmates remain aboard the DIVA. Their passports are still with the owner. On the DG Shipping portal, they are recorded as being in India. They have told the embassy they are willing to remain -- incentivised by the wage increase -- but Rex speaks to them every day, and he knows their position is precarious.

They cannot disembark.

They cannot be officially accounted for.

And in a conflict zone, the line between staying willingly and being trapped is not always clear.

"If it was impossible for anyone to bring me back," Rex says quietly, "then how am I back?"

He does not have an answer to that question that satisfies him. He is looking for a job in Mumbai, probably in the safety sector, where he has six years of experience. He does not intend to sail again.