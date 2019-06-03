Do you know who the undergraduates ministers are?

June 03, 2019 09:54 IST

8 ministers have declared themselves to be undergraduates in their election affidavits.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and the newly sworn-in council of ministers pose for a photograph after the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30, 2019. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

How qualified are ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi's council of ministers?

There are 20 post-graduate Cabinet ministers and ministers of state and 29 graduates in Modi 2.0's 57-member ministry.

There are also 8 ministers who are undergraduates. So, who are these 8 ministers?

Rediff.com's Syed Firdaus Ashraf accessed these ministers's election affidavits to find the answer.