Do you know who the undergraduates ministers are?

Do you know who the undergraduates ministers are?

June 03, 2019 09:54 IST

8 ministers have declared themselves to be undergraduates in their election affidavits.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and the newly sworn-in council of ministers pose for a photograph after the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30, 2019. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

How qualified are ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi's council of ministers?

There are 20 post-graduate Cabinet ministers and ministers of state and 29 graduates in Modi 2.0's 57-member ministry.

There are also 8 ministers who are undergraduates. So, who are these 8 ministers?

Rediff.com's Syed Firdaus Ashraf accessed these ministers's election affidavits to find the answer.

MinisterMinistryEducation qualification
  1   Amit Anilchandra Shah Home Minister 12th Pass
  2   Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister of Food Processing Industries Diploma In Textiles
  3   Smriti Irani Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles B Com Part 1 (Under Graduate)
  5   Ramdas Athawale MoS, Social Justice and Empowerment 12th Pass
  6   Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti MoS, Rural Development 12th Pass
  7   Renuka Singh MoS, Tribal Affairs 12th Pass
  8   Rameswar Teli MoS,  Food Processing Industries 12th Pass

SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
