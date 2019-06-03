Do you know who the undergraduates ministers are?

8 ministers have declared themselves to be undergraduates in their election affidavits.
How qualified are ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi's council of ministers?
There are 20 post-graduate Cabinet ministers and ministers of state and 29 graduates in Modi 2.0's 57-member ministry.
There are also 8 ministers who are undergraduates. So, who are these 8 ministers?
Rediff.com's Syed Firdaus Ashraf accessed these ministers's election affidavits to find the answer.
|Minister
|Ministry
|Education qualification
|1
|Amit Anilchandra Shah
|Home Minister
|12th Pass
|2
|Harsimrat Kaur Badal
|Minister of Food Processing Industries
|Diploma In Textiles
|3
|Smriti Irani
|Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles
|B Com Part 1 (Under Graduate)
|5
|Ramdas Athawale
|MoS, Social Justice and Empowerment
|12th Pass
|6
|Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
|MoS, Rural Development
|12th Pass
|7
|Renuka Singh
|MoS, Tribal Affairs
|12th Pass
|8
|Rameswar Teli
|MoS, Food Processing Industries
|12th Pass