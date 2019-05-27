Tell PM Modi what you'd like him to do

May 27, 2019 08:51 IST

Do you have a wishlist for Prime Minister Modi? Drop him a postcard!

Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi has been re-elected with a stunning majority.

His parliamentary numbers afford him the freedom to enact policies and frame ideas that can transform India.

No doubt, he has his own brains trust suggesting what needs to be done, but here's your big chance to play prime ministerial advisor.

Do you have suggestions on what the prime minister should do in his second term in office?

What do you think he should do at once, within the first 100 days?

And what are the ideas that he needs to work on the long term?

Tell him, drop a postcard to your prime minister.

Please click here to let Prime Minister Modi know.

Kindly Note: This feature is protected by twin factor authentication and can only be accessed by those with an Indian cell phone number.