Amethi's Special 26 who cost Rahul the election

Last updated on: May 28, 2019 09:06 IST

26 candidates in Amethi take away 60,545 votes.

The difference between the victorious Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi is 55,120 votes.

Smriti Irani turned out to be the biggest giant-killer in this election, defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by 55,120 votes.

She did that in spite of the fact that the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party did not contest elections from Amethi, thus supporting Rahul Gandhi indirectly.

However, there were 26 other candidates in the fray who together bagged around 60,545 votes, including NOTA with 3,940 votes, thus helping Smriti Irani defeat Rahul Gandhi.

If these 60,545 votes had not been diverted, who knows what the outcome in Amethi could have been!

So who are the 26 and how many votes did they take away?

Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com takes a look: