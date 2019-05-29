Top 10 winning candidates and highest margins

All top ten candidates belong to the BJP.
Winner
1
C R Patil
State:
Gujarat
Constituency:
Navsari
Party:
BJP
Votes:
972,739
Per cent:
74.37%
Runner Up
Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai Patel
Party: INC
Votes: 283071
Per cent: 21.64%
Margin:
689,668 votes
Winner
2
Sanjay Bhatia
State:
Haryana
Constituency:
Karnal
Party:
BJP
Votes:
911,594
Per cent:
70.08%
Runner Up
Kuldip Sharma
Party: INC
Votes: 255,452
Per cent: 19.64%
Margin:
656,142 votes
Winner
3
Krishna Pal
State:
Haryana
Constituency:
Faridabad
Party:
BJP
Votes:
913,222
Per cent:
68.8%
Runner Up
Avtar Singh Bhadana
Party: INC
Votes: 274,983
Per cent: 20.72%
Margin:
638,239 votes
Winner
4
Subhash Chandra Baheria
State:
Rajasthan
Constituency:
Bhilwara
Party:
BJP
Votes:
938,160
Per cent:
71.59%
Runner Up
Ram Pal Sharma
Party: INC
Votes: 326,160
Per cent: 24.89%
Margin:
612,000 votes
Winner
5
Ranjanben Bhatt
State:
Gujarat
Constituency:
Vadodara
Party:
BJP
Votes:
883,719
Per cent:
72.3%
Runner Up
Prashant Patel
Party: INC
Votes: 294,542
Per cent: 24.1%
Margin:
589,177 votes
Winner
6
Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma
State:
NCT OF Delhi
Constituency:
West Delhi
Party:
BJP
Votes:
865,648
Per cent:
60.05%
Runner Up
Mahabal Mishra
Party: INC
Votes: 287,162
Per cent: 19.92%
Margin:
578,486 votes
Winner
7
Chandra Prakash Joshi
State:
Rajasthan
Constituency:
Chittorgarh
Party:
BJP
Votes:
982,942
Per cent:
67.38%
Runner Up
Gopal Singh Shekhawat
Party: INC
Votes: 406,695
Per cent: 27.88%
Margin:
576,247 votes
Winner
8
Amit Anilchandra Shah
State:
Gujarat
Constituency:
Gandhinagar
Party:
BJP
Votes:
894,624
Per cent:
69.67%
Runner Up
Dr C J Chavda
Party: INC
Votes: 337,610
Per cent: 26.29%
Margin:
557,014 votes
Winner
9
Hans Raj Hans
State:
NCT OF Delhi
Constituency:
North West Delhi
Party:
BJP
Votes:
848,663
Per cent:
60.49%
Runner Up
Gugan Singh
Party: AAP
Votes: 294,766
Per cent: 21.01%
Margin:
553,897 votes
Winner
10
Uday Pratap Singh
State:
Madhya Pradesh
Constituency:
Hoshangabad
Party:
BJP
Votes:
877,927
Per cent:
69.35%
Runner Up
Shailendra Diwan Chandarbhan Singh
Party: INC
Votes: 324,245
Per cent: 25.61%
Margin:
553,682 votes
Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com