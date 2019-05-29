Top 10 winning candidates and highest margins

May 29, 2019 08:45 IST

All top ten candidates belong to the BJP.

Winner 1

C R Patil C R Patil State: Gujarat Constituency: Navsari Party: BJP Votes: 972,739 Per cent: 74.37% Runner Up Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai Patel Party: INC

Votes: 283071

Per cent: 21.64% Margin: 689,668 votes Winner 2

Sanjay Bhatia Sanjay Bhatia State: Haryana Constituency: Karnal Party: BJP Votes: 911,594 Per cent: 70.08% Runner Up Kuldip Sharma Party: INC

Votes: 255,452

Per cent: 19.64% Margin: 656,142 votes Winner 3

Krishna Pal Krishna Pal State: Haryana Constituency: Faridabad Party: BJP Votes: 913,222 Per cent: 68.8% Runner Up Avtar Singh Bhadana Party: INC

Votes: 274,983

Per cent: 20.72% Margin: 638,239 votes Winner 4

Subhash Chandra Baheria Subhash Chandra Baheria State: Rajasthan Constituency: Bhilwara Party: BJP Votes: 938,160 Per cent: 71.59% Runner Up Ram Pal Sharma Party: INC

Votes: 326,160

Per cent: 24.89% Margin: 612,000 votes Winner 5

Ranjanben Bhatt Ranjanben Bhatt State: Gujarat Constituency: Vadodara Party: BJP Votes: 883,719 Per cent: 72.3% Runner Up Prashant Patel Party: INC

Votes: 294,542

Per cent: 24.1% Margin: 589,177 votes Winner 6

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma State: NCT OF Delhi Constituency: West Delhi Party: BJP Votes: 865,648 Per cent: 60.05% Runner Up Mahabal Mishra Party: INC

Votes: 287,162

Per cent: 19.92% Margin: 578,486 votes Winner 7

Chandra Prakash Joshi Chandra Prakash Joshi State: Rajasthan Constituency: Chittorgarh Party: BJP Votes: 982,942 Per cent: 67.38% Runner Up Gopal Singh Shekhawat Party: INC

Votes: 406,695

Per cent: 27.88% Margin: 576,247 votes Winner 8

Amit Anilchandra Shah Amit Anilchandra Shah State: Gujarat Constituency: Gandhinagar Party: BJP Votes: 894,624 Per cent: 69.67% Runner Up Dr C J Chavda Party: INC

Votes: 337,610

Per cent: 26.29% Margin: 557,014 votes Winner 9

Hans Raj Hans Hans Raj Hans State: NCT OF Delhi Constituency: North West Delhi Party: BJP Votes: 848,663 Per cent: 60.49% Runner Up Gugan Singh Party: AAP

Votes: 294,766

Per cent: 21.01% Margin: 553,897 votes Winner 10

Uday Pratap Singh Uday Pratap Singh State: Madhya Pradesh Constituency: Hoshangabad Party: BJP Votes: 877,927 Per cent: 69.35% Runner Up Shailendra Diwan Chandarbhan Singh Party: INC

Votes: 324,245

Per cent: 25.61% Margin: 553,682 votes

Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com