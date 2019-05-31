The poorest MPs in Parliament are...

YSR Congress MP Goddeti Madhavi, who won from Araku, has declared assets of just about Rs 1 lakh whereas the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur, at 4th poorest, is worth Rs 4.44 lakh.
Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com reports.
The 2019 Lok Sabha election has been criticised for how candidates used money power to win votes.
However, these 9 candidates have been elected to Parliament despite their lack of funds.
YSR Congress MP Goddeti Madhavi, who won the Araku Lok Sabha seat, has the lowest declared assets among all -- about Rs 1 lakh, comprising cash and deposits.
Pragya Singh Thakur, the controversial Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bhopal, is the fourth poorest MP -- with assets worth just Rs 4.44 lakh.
According to her poll affidavit, Pragya Thakur owns 85 grammes of gold and 3 kg of silver. She possesses no home or land.
The 9 MPs who are worth less than Rs 10 lakh.
|Candidate
|Constituency
|Party
|Education
|Total Assets
|Goddeti Madhavi
|Araku
|YSR- Congress
|Graduate
|Rs 141,179
|Chandrani Murmu
|Keonjhar
|BJD
|Graduate
|Rs 340,580
|Mahant Balak Nath
|Alwar
|BJP
|Class 10 Pass
|
Rs 352,929
Has Rs 20,000 in cash and deposits of Rs 332,929.
|Pragya Singh Thakur
|Bhopal
|BJP
|Post-Graduate
|
Rs 444,224
Owns no home or land.
|Indra Hang Subba
|Sikkim
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Post-Graduate
|
Rs 478,817
Has cash in hand of Rs 474,800 and deposits of Rs 4,017. Nothing else.
|Pratima Bhoumik
|Tripura West
|BJP
|Graduate
|Rs 642,398
|Pramila Bisoyi
|Aska
|BJD
|Class 5 Pass
|Rs 732,470
|Mohammed Faizal
|Lakshadweep
|NCP
|Post-Graduate
|Rs 938,641
Owns no house, no land, but owns a motor boat.
|Jamyang Tsering Namgyal
|Ladakh
|BJP
|Graduate
|Rs 981,904