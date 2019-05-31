The poorest MPs in Parliament are...

May 31, 2019 09:28 IST

YSR Congress MP Goddeti Madhavi, who won from Araku, has declared assets of just about Rs 1 lakh whereas the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur, at 4th poorest, is worth Rs 4.44 lakh.

Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com reports.

IMAGE: According to her poll affidavit, Pragya Singh Thakur has no land or home in her name and has only Rs 90,000 in hand. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

The 2019 Lok Sabha election has been criticised for how candidates used money power to win votes.

However, these 9 candidates have been elected to Parliament despite their lack of funds.

YSR Congress MP Goddeti Madhavi, who won the Araku Lok Sabha seat, has the lowest declared assets among all -- about Rs 1 lakh, comprising cash and deposits.

Pragya Singh Thakur, the controversial Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bhopal, is the fourth poorest MP -- with assets worth just Rs 4.44 lakh.

According to her poll affidavit, Pragya Thakur owns 85 grammes of gold and 3 kg of silver. She possesses no home or land.

The 9 MPs who are worth less than Rs 10 lakh.