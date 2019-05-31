News
The poorest MPs in Parliament are...

May 31, 2019 09:28 IST

YSR Congress MP Goddeti Madhavi, who won from Araku, has declared assets of just about Rs 1 lakh whereas the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur, at 4th poorest, is worth Rs 4.44 lakh.
Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com reports.

IMAGE: According to her poll affidavit, Pragya Singh Thakur has no land or home in her name and has only Rs 90,000 in hand. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

The 2019 Lok Sabha election has been criticised for how candidates used money power to win votes.

However, these 9 candidates have been elected to Parliament despite their lack of funds.

 

YSR Congress MP Goddeti Madhavi, who won the Araku Lok Sabha seat, has the lowest declared assets among all -- about Rs 1 lakh, comprising cash and deposits.

Pragya Singh Thakur, the controversial Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bhopal, is the fourth poorest MP -- with assets worth just Rs 4.44 lakh.

According to her poll affidavit, Pragya Thakur owns 85 grammes of gold and 3 kg of silver. She possesses no home or land.

The 9 MPs who are worth less than Rs 10 lakh.

Candidate Constituency Party Education Total Assets
Goddeti Madhavi Araku YSR- Congress Graduate Rs 141,179
Chandrani Murmu Keonjhar BJD Graduate Rs 340,580
Mahant Balak Nath Alwar BJP Class 10 Pass

Rs 352,929

Has Rs 20,000 in cash and deposits of Rs 332,929.
Pragya Singh Thakur Bhopal BJP Post-Graduate

Rs 444,224

Owns no home or land.
Indra Hang Subba Sikkim Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Post-Graduate

Rs 478,817

Has cash in hand of Rs 474,800 and deposits of Rs 4,017. Nothing else.
Pratima Bhoumik Tripura West BJP Graduate Rs 642,398
Pramila Bisoyi Aska BJD Class 5 Pass Rs 732,470
Mohammed Faizal Lakshadweep NCP Post-Graduate Rs 938,641
Owns no house, no land, but owns a motor boat.
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Ladakh BJP Graduate Rs 981,904
SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
