IMAGE: Four sweet tiger cubs have a special day. Photograph: ANI

Specially-abled students making Rakhis for soldiers.

A wonderful birthday.

And teachers who deserve our applause.

Should students be asked to do this?

Location: Mathura

What do you do when you are in primary school and the teacher gives you certain instructions?

You follow them, of course.

When muddy rainwater entered a primary school's premises in Mathura's Baldeo area, this teacher did not want to dirty her feet. Not only did she ask her students to make a bridge of chairs, she also walked on it with their help. While the little ones stood in the same murky water.

Action has been taken against the teacher.

And then, there are these teachers...

Location: Uttarkashi

Facing the brunt of the heavy rains that continued to lash parts of Uttarakhand were these inter-college students.

Instead of watching them struggle through an overflowing drain, here's what their teachers did.

The lovely Rakul Preet

Location: Mumbai

Bollywood star Rakul Preet was spotted in Mumbai, looking pretty as a picture.

After posing for the photographers, the actress delighted fans by clicking selfies with them.

The amazing Sara Ali Khan

Location: Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan believes in comfort when she is travelling.

The actress was spotted at Mumbai airport in a white Punjabi suit offset by a colourful dupatta, black bindi and green bangles.

Aww! Meet these lil' tigers

Location: Patna

They were born two months ago at the Patna zoo.

And on World Tiger Day, the four tiger cubs -- three male and one female -- were named.

Meet Keshari, Vikram, Magadha and Rani.

Aren't they cute?

Happy birthday, Sawan!

Location: Bijnor

It was Sawan's birthday and he had turned four years old.

Of course there was going to be a celebration. And a special fruit cake.

The party, which took place at the Kalagarh elephant camp in Bijnor, was hosted by forest department officials.

Doesn't the birthday boy look happy?

Specially-abled students make rakhis for soldiers

Location: Surat

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, these specially-abled students in Surat are doing something wonderful -- they are making rakhis for the soldiers guarding India's borders.

Take a look.

