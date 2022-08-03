News
Rediff.com  » News » Children Take Shots At Putin

Children Take Shots At Putin

By Rediff News Bureau
August 03, 2022 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

French artist James Colomina has built a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a tank in a playground in Central Park in Manhattan, New York City.

 

IMAGE: A child sprays a water pistol at the Putin statue. All photographs: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Children play by Putin's statue.

 

IMAGE: Children put sand on Putin.

 

IMAGE: A child pours sand on Putin.

 

IMAGE: A child places a finger in Putin's ear.

 

IMAGE: Children play with Putin.

 

IMAGE: A child is amazed to see Putin riding the tank.

 

IMAGE: A child points a water pistol at Putin.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
