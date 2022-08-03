Children Take Shots At Putin

French artist James Colomina has built a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a tank in a playground in Central Park in Manhattan, New York City.

IMAGE: A child sprays a water pistol at the Putin statue. All photographs: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Children play by Putin's statue.

IMAGE: Children put sand on Putin.

IMAGE: A child pours sand on Putin.

IMAGE: A child places a finger in Putin's ear.

IMAGE: Children play with Putin.

IMAGE: A child is amazed to see Putin riding the tank.

IMAGE: A child points a water pistol at Putin.

