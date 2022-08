A school teacher from Kesarpura village near Ajmer in Rajasthan was gifted a helicopter ride by her son as a retirement gift on her last working day.

IMAGE: The teacher poses for a picture before flying home. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The teacher is seen in the chopper as she heads home.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com