Beware! Crocodiles On The Road

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Crocodiles roam the streets of Vadodara. Photograph: ANI

Two girls who didn't let their personal challenges stop them from topping their board exams.

One man who built his own plane.

And resilient troops who proudly fly the National Flag at 12,000 feet.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

Is that a crocodile on the road?

Location: Vadodara

When you step out of your home, the last thing you expect to encounter is a crocodile.

But that's exactly what happened in Vadodara.

With homes coming up near the Vishwamitri river, where a number of crocodiles live, it is now an expected danger in the rains.

A tributary of the river flows next to a housing scheme, making it vulnerable to croc invasions. As it happened this year.

Teams were deployed to catch the crocodiles before any damage was caused.

What a huge fish!

Location: Bhadrak

When this fisherman from Bhadrak, Odisha, set out his nets, the last thing he expected was to catch a fish weighing a whopping 32 kg.

The catch, says the fisherman, was sold for Rs 320,000.

Why Sreeja's achievement is Special

Location: Patna

Sreeja topped Bihar's CBSE Class 10 board exam, which in itself is special.

What makes her achievement even more applause worthy is the fact that her life hasn't been easy.

At a young age, she was abandoned by her father after her mother passed away.

She now lives with her maternal grandparents.

Sreeja found the strength to move on and work hard; the result showed in her performance in the board exam.

Visually-challenged girl tops Class 12 in disabled category

Location: Kochi

Hannah Alice Simon is a motivational speaker, singer and YouTuber.

Adding a recent feather to her cap, she topped the Class 12 board examinations in the disabled category.

Despite suffering from Microphthalmia (a rare developmental disorder leading to vision loss or blindness), Hannah scored 496 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 12 exam.

"My parents ensured I studied in a normal school from beginning," she says.

"I was bullied when I was young and other students kept me at a distance.

"But I knew I would face these challenges in my life, so facing them from early childhood has made me strong to face the bigger challenges of life."

ITBP troops hoist the flag at 12,000 feet

Location: Ladakh

To mark the 75th year of Independence, Indo-Tibetan Border Police troopers hoisted the Tiranga at 12,000 feet.

With the message, Har Ghar Tiranga, they urged all Indians to hoist the National Flag on their homes between August 13 and 15 as part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Kerala man builds aircraft

Location: London

If you wanted to see the world, would you build your own plane?

Ashok Thamarakshan, a UK-based mechanical engineer, did.

He named his aircraft G-Diya; you'll have to see the video to find out why.

Ashok began building the aircraft in May 2019 and completed it on November 21, 2021. It cost him 140,000 euros.

After flying his family in the UK on May 6, 2022, he has taken them to Germany, France and Italy on his home-made plane.

