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Home  » News » Youth Climbs Mobile Tower, Accuses Police Of Harassment

Youth Climbs Mobile Tower, Accuses Police Of Harassment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 15:31 IST

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A youth in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, climbed a mobile tower and threatened to jump, alleging police harassment related to his brother's elopement, leading to the arrest of a local reporter for abetment of suicide.

Key Points

  • A youth climbed a mobile tower in Shahjahanpur, threatening to jump due to alleged police harassment.
  • The youth claimed police were harassing his family after his younger brother eloped with a girl.
  • Police booked a local reporter for allegedly inducing the youth to climb the tower and threaten suicide.
  • A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the reporter.

A youth climbed a mobile tower here and threatened to jump, claiming harassment by cops allegedly after his younger brother "eloped" with a girl, officials said.

Police booked a local reporter for allegedly inducing him to do the act, officials said. A case of abetment of suicide was registered against the reporter.

 

Youth's Protest and Police Response

On receiving information that a youth from in Ramnagar village, Satyam (22) has climbed a mobile tower, police reached the spot and persuaded him to safely climb down, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavre said.

Family's Allegations of Harassment

During questioning, Satyam's father, Ramnaresh, said that his younger son, Sundaram, had eloped with a girl, following which police had been questioning the family.

Reporter Accused of Incitement

Ramnaresh alleged that Anuj Agnihotri (35), a resident of Brahm Gotia village, who claimed to be a journalist met Satyam.

Agnihotri allegedly convinced him to climb the tower, accuse the police of harassment and threaten to jump if they did not agree to his demands, the ASP said.

Legal Action Taken

Police lodged a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS against Agnihotri, she said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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