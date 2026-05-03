Youth Climbs Mobile Tower, Accuses Police Of Harassment

A youth in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, climbed a mobile tower and threatened to jump, alleging police harassment related to his brother's elopement, leading to the arrest of a local reporter for abetment of suicide.

Key Points A youth climbed a mobile tower in Shahjahanpur, threatening to jump due to alleged police harassment.

The youth claimed police were harassing his family after his younger brother eloped with a girl.

Police booked a local reporter for allegedly inducing the youth to climb the tower and threaten suicide.

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the reporter.

A youth climbed a mobile tower here and threatened to jump, claiming harassment by cops allegedly after his younger brother "eloped" with a girl, officials said.

Police booked a local reporter for allegedly inducing him to do the act, officials said. A case of abetment of suicide was registered against the reporter.

Youth's Protest and Police Response

On receiving information that a youth from in Ramnagar village, Satyam (22) has climbed a mobile tower, police reached the spot and persuaded him to safely climb down, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavre said.

Family's Allegations of Harassment

During questioning, Satyam's father, Ramnaresh, said that his younger son, Sundaram, had eloped with a girl, following which police had been questioning the family.

Reporter Accused of Incitement

Ramnaresh alleged that Anuj Agnihotri (35), a resident of Brahm Gotia village, who claimed to be a journalist met Satyam.

Agnihotri allegedly convinced him to climb the tower, accuse the police of harassment and threaten to jump if they did not agree to his demands, the ASP said.

Legal Action Taken

Police lodged a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS against Agnihotri, she said.