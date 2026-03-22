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Couple arrested for allegedly driving husband to suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 22, 2026 20:30 IST

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A woman and her lover have been arrested in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, accused of abetting the suicide of the woman's husband through alleged harassment and threats.

Key Points

  • A woman and her lover have been arrested in Kaushambi for allegedly abetting the suicide of the woman's husband.
  • The victim, Ramdev, was reportedly harassed and threatened by his wife, Savita Devi, and her lover, Ramu, after he objected to their relationship.
  • Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Raghunath, detailing the alleged harassment and threats.
  • The accused were arrested following a tip-off and have been presented in court after legal procedures.

Police have arrested a woman and her partner for allegedly abetting the suicide of her husband, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the arrests were made by the Charwa police station team in connection with a case registered on December 15, 2025.

 

According to the police, the complaint was lodged by Raghunath, who alleged that his brother Ramdev had been facing harassment from his wife, Savita Devi and her lover Ramu.

Raghunath, in his complaint, said that Ramdev had objected to his wife meeting Ramu. Following this, the duo allegedly harassed him and threatened to kill him, instigating him to die by suicide.

Unable to bear the harassment, Ramdev consumed poison, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Charwa police station.

The accused were arrested on Sunday based on a tip-off, Kumar said. They have been sent to court after completion of legal formalities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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