HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Union minister's relatives clash over tap water, 1 dead

Union minister's relatives clash over tap water, 1 dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 20, 2025 15:34 IST

x

A dispute over tap water led to a full-blown gun battle at a Bihar village on Thursday, leaving one person dead and two others -- his mother and brother -- seriously injured, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Jagatpur village in Naugachia police district adjoining Bhagalpur, where brother duo Vishwajit and Jayjit Yadav exchanged fire.

According to Naugachia SP Prerna Kumar, "The brothers clashed over tap water. Their mother tried to intervene. Vishwajit died on the spot. Jayjit and his mother have been taken to a hospital. Further investigations are on".

 

According to villagers, the case was being treated as a high-profile one since the family was said to be closely related to senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Stay indoors': Bihar BJP MLA's Holi appeal to Muslims sparks row
'Stay indoors': Bihar BJP MLA's Holi appeal to Muslims sparks row
Hyderabad Police's guidelines for Holi draw BJP's ire
Hyderabad Police's guidelines for Holi draw BJP's ire
Nigerian suspected of drug-dealing beaten to death
Nigerian suspected of drug-dealing beaten to death
Ayodhya BJP leader dies in car, family blames barricades
Ayodhya BJP leader dies in car, family blames barricades
Sambhal BJP leader injected with poison, dies
Sambhal BJP leader injected with poison, dies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Actors Who Found Love After 50

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

9 Most Hated Countries In The World

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali temple0:28

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali...

Breathtaking Bhaderwah Valley! The Switzerland of India2:27

Breathtaking Bhaderwah Valley! The Switzerland of India

Chinar open winter games 2025 concludes in Gulmarg1:11

Chinar open winter games 2025 concludes in Gulmarg

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD