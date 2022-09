Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Women farmers work in a paddy field on the outskirts of Srinagar. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A farmer works in the field.

IMAGE: Women carry lunch for family members working in the field.

IMAGE: Farmers have lunch after working in the field.

IMAGE: A farmer carries a bundle of harvested paddy.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com