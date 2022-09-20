Navy Conducts Anti-Piracy Exercise

The Indian Navy warship INS Tarkash, which is currently deployed in the Gulf of Guinea for anti-piracy operations, took part in a joint maritime exercise with Nigerian Navy Patrol Ships Kano, Osun, Sokoto and Nguru last week.

IMAGE: This exercise provided an opportunity to strengthen inter-operability between the Indian and Nigerian navies in various facets of maritime operations like anti-piracy. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Reinforcing the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security, INS Tarkash is currently mission-deployed in the Gulf of Guinea for anti-piracy operations.

IMAGE: This exercise, the Indian Navy said, will help strengthen assistance to vessels in distress.

IMAGE: It will also improve anti-air and anti-surface operations.

IMAGE: According to Indian Navy officials, the exercise will help enhance skills for naval interdiction and counter-piracy operations.

IMAGE: Nigerian Navy Patrol Ships Kano, Osun, Sokoto and Nguru participated in the exercise.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com