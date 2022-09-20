News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Navy Conducts Anti-Piracy Exercise

Navy Conducts Anti-Piracy Exercise

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 20, 2022 16:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Navy warship INS Tarkash, which is currently deployed in the Gulf of Guinea for anti-piracy operations, took part in a joint maritime exercise with Nigerian Navy Patrol Ships Kano, Osun, Sokoto and Nguru last week.

 

IMAGE: This exercise provided an opportunity to strengthen inter-operability between the Indian and Nigerian navies in various facets of maritime operations like anti-piracy. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Reinforcing the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security, INS Tarkash is currently mission-deployed in the Gulf of Guinea for anti-piracy operations.

 

IMAGE: This exercise, the Indian Navy said, will help strengthen assistance to vessels in distress.

 

IMAGE: It will also improve anti-air and anti-surface operations.

 

IMAGE: According to Indian Navy officials, the exercise will help enhance skills for naval interdiction and counter-piracy operations.

 

IMAGE: Nigerian Navy Patrol Ships Kano, Osun, Sokoto and Nguru participated in the exercise.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
MUST SEE: Navy pins down Somali pirates in heroic face-off
MUST SEE: Navy pins down Somali pirates in heroic face-off
PIRATES! Sailor recounts the hijack of Royal Grace
PIRATES! Sailor recounts the hijack of Royal Grace
PIX: How Navy intercepted ship to nab 61 pirates
PIX: How Navy intercepted ship to nab 61 pirates
ICC Rankings: Smriti rises to career-best 2nd in T20s
ICC Rankings: Smriti rises to career-best 2nd in T20s
Will Mani Ratnam's PS-I Be A Blockbuster?
Will Mani Ratnam's PS-I Be A Blockbuster?
Over 2.5 lakh people saw Queen's lying in state
Over 2.5 lakh people saw Queen's lying in state
Tamil Actor Divya's Suicide Note Found
Tamil Actor Divya's Suicide Note Found
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

In PICS: The RUTHLESS world of modern-day pirates

In PICS: The RUTHLESS world of modern-day pirates

In 2012, pirates find themselves in troubled waters

In 2012, pirates find themselves in troubled waters

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances