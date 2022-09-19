News
Vice-President Salutes 1857 Martyrs

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 19, 2022 12:00 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was in Jabalpur on Sunday, September 18, for a programme organised in memory of Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah, martyrs of the 1857 First War of Independence, on their martyrdom day.

Tribal hero Raja Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah are considered to be the first martyrs of the 1857 uprising against the British who were executed after being tied to the mouth of a cannon.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Saliv/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
