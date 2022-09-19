News
Rediff.com  » News » Mukesh Ambani, Mohan Bhagwat Pray At Guruvayur

Mukesh Ambani, Mohan Bhagwat Pray At Guruvayur

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 19, 2022 12:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani worships at the Shri Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Kerala, September 17, 2022.
Mukeshbhai donated Rs 1.51 crore (Rs 15 million) to the temple's annadanam fund, the first devotee to donate such a large sum.
This was MDA's third visit to a temple in a week after having visited the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, on Monday, September 12, followed by a visit to the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, September 16.All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mukeshbhai was accompanied by Radhika Merchant, his youngest son Anant Ambani's fiancee.

IMAGE: A few hours later, on Sunday morning, September 18, the Guruvayur temple had another high-profile pilgrim: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

IMAGE: Bhagwat visited the temple at 4:45 am and worshipped till 5.15 am.

 

IMAGE: Bhagwat presented offerings to Lord Krishna at the temple.
 

Photographs curated by Anant SalvI/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

