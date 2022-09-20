The Royal Corgis Await The Queen

Queen Elizabeth owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

Readers will recall seeing a couple of corgis trot behind the queen in that famous video featuring James Bond (Daniel Craig) that opened the London Olympics in 2012.

Muick and Sandy are the only corgis the queen still had when she passed into the ages at Balmoral Castle on the afternoon of September 8, 2022.

On early Monday, September 19, evening, Muick and Sandy stood on the porch at Windsor Castle watching their beloved mistress's cortege pass by.

Dogs are remarkably sensitive to changes in the world around them, so Muick and Sandy must surely be aware that the queen, who was always seen with corgis in the room, was no longer there.

IMAGE: Members of the royal household pet the royal corgis as they await the cortege. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Prince Andrew -- who gifted Muick and Sandy to his beloved mother -- will now look after them. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Long considered the queen's favourite child, Andrew promised his mother that he would look after the corgis after she passed away. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com