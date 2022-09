Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: A flock of pigeons fly over a rice field during the rice harvest season on the outskirts of Srinagar, September 19, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com