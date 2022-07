Yeh Hai India series: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: The Indian Army's Durga Battalion rescued a man stranded in the Betar river in Poonch on Sunday, July 17, 2022. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The army rescued two men trapped in the water.

IMAGE: Army medical personnel examine the rescued individual.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com