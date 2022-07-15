Coast Guard, IAF, NDRF To The Rescue

Heavy rain in several areas of Gujarat for the last few days brought life to a standstill.

Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force teams carried out rescue operations in the flood-affected Navsari district.

Glimpses from the rescue operations:

IMAGE: The Coast Guard rescues a child marooned at Toran village in Navsari on Thursday. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A Coast Guard Chetak helicopter airlifts stranded residents who were later evacuated to safer locations.

IMAGE: NDRF personnel rescues flood-hit residents in Navsari.

IMAGE: A rescue in progress.

IMAGE: An IAF Chetak helicopter airlifts two persons stranded on a water tank in Hakimpet, Telangana, which was surrounded by water from all sides.

