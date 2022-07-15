News
Rediff.com  » News » Coast Guard, IAF, NDRF To The Rescue

Coast Guard, IAF, NDRF To The Rescue

By Rediff News Bureau
July 15, 2022 11:59 IST
Heavy rain in several areas of Gujarat for the last few days brought life to a standstill.

Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force teams carried out rescue operations in the flood-affected Navsari district.

Glimpses from the rescue operations:

 

IMAGE: The Coast Guard rescues a child marooned at Toran village in Navsari on Thursday. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A Coast Guard Chetak helicopter airlifts stranded residents who were later evacuated to safer locations.

 

IMAGE: NDRF personnel rescues flood-hit residents in Navsari.

 

IMAGE: A rescue in progress.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: An IAF Chetak helicopter airlifts two persons stranded on a water tank in Hakimpet, Telangana, which was surrounded by water from all sides.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
