Yeh Hai India: Indian Army To The Rescue

Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers walked for 15 km in continuous snowfall and zero visibility to successfully rescue 16 civilians stranded amid heavy snowfall from the Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, April 21, 2022.

All photographs: ANI Pics service/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com