Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: Indian Army To The Rescue

Yeh Hai India: Indian Army To The Rescue

By Rediff News Bureau
April 22, 2022 11:15 IST
Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers walked for 15 km in continuous snowfall and zero visibility to successfully rescue 16 civilians stranded amid heavy snowfall from the Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, April 21, 2022.
All photographs: ANI Pics service/ANI Photo

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
