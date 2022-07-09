News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amarnath Cloudburst Rescue

Amarnath Cloudburst Rescue

By Rediff News Bureau
July 09, 2022 13:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 16 people have been killed while 15,000 pilgrims, who were stranded near the Amarnath holy cave in Kashmir due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, have been shifted to the lower base camp in Panjtarni, officials said on Saturday.

A Border Security Force team has been deployed at the Neelgrath helipad to assist pilgrims coming from the cave shrine.

About 150 pilgrims stayed at the BSF camp set up in Panjtarni on Friday night and 15 patients have been airlifted to Baltal on Saturday morning, a BSF officer said.

Scenes from the area:

 

IMAGE: Army personnel conduct rescue operations in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath shrine, July 9, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: An injured yatri is airlifted for treatment. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The army searches the debris for survivors. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel carry an injured yatri for treatment. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway. Photograph: Army/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A Mountain Rescue Team in action during Friday's rescue operations. Photograph: J&K Police/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Injured yatris being treated at the Base Hospital in Baltal on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
En Route To The Amarnath Shrine
En Route To The Amarnath Shrine
When An Amarnath Pilgrim Fell 100 Ft...
When An Amarnath Pilgrim Fell 100 Ft...
Amarnath Yatra Begins...
Amarnath Yatra Begins...
Why Bairstow is now scoring tons of runs...
Why Bairstow is now scoring tons of runs...
8 Week Gap For Bollywood Films To Release on OTT
8 Week Gap For Bollywood Films To Release on OTT
MP students fined for chanting Hanuman Chalisa
MP students fined for chanting Hanuman Chalisa
'Vikram didn't have a heart attack'
'Vikram didn't have a heart attack'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Amarnath cloudburst: Toll reaches 16; 15,000 evacuated

Amarnath cloudburst: Toll reaches 16; 15,000 evacuated

PIX: Flash Floods At Amarnath Yatra

PIX: Flash Floods At Amarnath Yatra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances