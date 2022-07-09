Amarnath Cloudburst Rescue

At least 16 people have been killed while 15,000 pilgrims, who were stranded near the Amarnath holy cave in Kashmir due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, have been shifted to the lower base camp in Panjtarni, officials said on Saturday.

A Border Security Force team has been deployed at the Neelgrath helipad to assist pilgrims coming from the cave shrine.

About 150 pilgrims stayed at the BSF camp set up in Panjtarni on Friday night and 15 patients have been airlifted to Baltal on Saturday morning, a BSF officer said.

Scenes from the area:

IMAGE: Army personnel conduct rescue operations in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath shrine, July 9, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: An injured yatri is airlifted for treatment. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The army searches the debris for survivors. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Army personnel carry an injured yatri for treatment. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway. Photograph: Army/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A Mountain Rescue Team in action during Friday's rescue operations. Photograph: J&K Police/ANI Photo

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Injured yatris being treated at the Base Hospital in Baltal on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

