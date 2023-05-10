A Hot Summer Ain't Monkey Business

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: A monkey drinks water from a tap at the railway station in Prayagraj on a hot summer day. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Students show their marks on mobile phones after Class 12 board results were announced at the Everwin Matriculation School in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dense clouds gather in the sky over the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple amid snowfall. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A worker shifts and modifies high-tension electric cables in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com