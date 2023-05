Pandit Tukaram Dhaygude, 42, known as the Iron Stomach Man, broke his Guinness Book Record after four motorcycles weighing 270 kg passed over his belly at the Dharmaveer Maidan in Thane on Sunday, May 8, 2023.

IMAGE: The bikes passed over Dhaygude's belly 377 times (gulp!) in one hour, two minutes. Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi.

Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni