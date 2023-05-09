Dimple Yadav Hits The Campaign Trail

What some of our leaders were up to on Monday.
IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav greets supporters during an election campaign in support of SP mayoral candidate Vandana Bajpai for the Kanpur civic polls. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Dimple, accompanied by Vandana Bajpai and Ragini Sonkar, visits a Hanuman temple in Kanpur district. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari visit the newly inaugurated Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Chandigarh, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with his son and state Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the launch of the logo and mascot of the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Udayanidhi felicitates Dhoni as Stalin looks on. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo
