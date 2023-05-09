News
Dimple Yadav Hits The Campaign Trail

Dimple Yadav Hits The Campaign Trail

By REDIFF NEWS
May 09, 2023 19:10 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on Monday.

 

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav greets supporters during an election campaign in support of SP mayoral candidate Vandana Bajpai for the Kanpur civic polls. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dimple, accompanied by Vandana Bajpai and Ragini Sonkar, visits a Hanuman temple in Kanpur district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari visit the newly inaugurated Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Chandigarh, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with his son and state Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the launch of the logo and mascot of the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Udayanidhi felicitates Dhoni as Stalin looks on. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
