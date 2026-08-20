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Wow! Robots Box, Dance, Do Everyday Tasks

By REDIFF NEWS August 20, 2026 14:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Humanoid machines boxed, danced and tackled everyday tasks at the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing.

 

Humanoid robots sparring in a boxing ring at the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing

IMAGE: Humanoid robots steal the show as one launches a flying kick during a kickboxing demonstration during an MMA-style performance at the Engine AI booth at the 2026 World Robot Conference. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • China's World Robot Conference showcased humanoid machines performing sports, entertainment and practical tasks before large crowds in Beijing.
  • Robots impressed visitors with kickboxing demonstrations and synchronised dances.
  • Service robots displayed laundry assistance, restaurant simulations and traffic-control gestures, highlighting expanding real-world automation capabilities across industries.

Kickboxing Takes Centre Stage

Two Unitree humanoid robots exchanging kicks during a boxing demonstration in Beijing

IMAGE: A humanoid robot lands a high kick on its opponent during a kickboxing exhibition watched by a packed crowd in Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Two humanoid robots competing inside a fenced aren

IMAGE: Humanoid robots battle inside a fenced arena, showcasing balance, agility and coordinated movement. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

A humanoid robot delivering a high kick during a demonstration in Beijing

IMAGE: A humanoid robot executes an impressive high kick as spectators capture the futuristic demonstration on their phones. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

Humanoid robots sparring inside a fenced exhibition ring with a large audience watching

IMAGE: Crowds gather around the exhibition ring as humanoid robots showcase combat-style movements. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

One humanoid robot standing while another is recovering from a fall during a boxing demonstration

IMAGE: One humanoid robot regains its footing after a dramatic exchange as curious spectators watch every move from the ringside. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Crowds Gather For Robot Bouts

Two Unitree humanoid robots facing each other with boxing gloves raised in Beijing

IMAGE: Humanoid robots square up with boxing gloves raised, giving spectators a glimpse of the future of robotic athletics. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Synchronised Dance Steals Spotlight

Unitree humanoid robots performing a synchronized group dance

IMAGE: Humanoid robots perform a synchronised group dance. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Spectators film as Unitree's humanoid robots execute coordinated dance moves during a live performance

IMAGE: Spectators film humanoid robots execute coordinated dance moves. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Close-up of Unitree humanoid robots performing synchronized dance moves

IMAGE: A close-up captures humanoid robots performing perfectly timed dance moves, highlighting their coordination and balance. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

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A traffic police humanoid robot by AiMOGA Robotics demonstrates a gesture

IMAGE: A traffic police humanoid robot demonstrates a gesture. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

AI Moves Into Everyday Tasks

A robot by Simple AI demonstrates collecting clothes from a laundry machine

IMAGE: A robot collects clothes from a laundry machine. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Humanoid robots by Hikrobots demonstrate picking up items in a simulated restaurant

IMAGE: Humanoid robots demonstrate picking up items in a simulated restaurant. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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Robots Box2026 World Robot ConferenceBeijingEngine AIMMA

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