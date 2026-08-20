Wow! Robots Box, Dance, Do Everyday Tasks

Humanoid machines boxed, danced and tackled everyday tasks at the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing.

IMAGE: Humanoid robots steal the show as one launches a flying kick during a kickboxing demonstration during an MMA-style performance at the Engine AI booth at the 2026 World Robot Conference. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Key Points China's World Robot Conference showcased humanoid machines performing sports, entertainment and practical tasks before large crowds in Beijing.

Robots impressed visitors with kickboxing demonstrations and synchronised dances.

Service robots displayed laundry assistance, restaurant simulations and traffic-control gestures, highlighting expanding real-world automation capabilities across industries.

Kickboxing Takes Centre Stage

IMAGE: A humanoid robot lands a high kick on its opponent during a kickboxing exhibition watched by a packed crowd in Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Humanoid robots battle inside a fenced arena, showcasing balance, agility and coordinated movement. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

IMAGE: A humanoid robot executes an impressive high kick as spectators capture the futuristic demonstration on their phones. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

IMAGE: Crowds gather around the exhibition ring as humanoid robots showcase combat-style movements. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

IMAGE: One humanoid robot regains its footing after a dramatic exchange as curious spectators watch every move from the ringside. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Crowds Gather For Robot Bouts

IMAGE: Humanoid robots square up with boxing gloves raised, giving spectators a glimpse of the future of robotic athletics. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Synchronised Dance Steals Spotlight

IMAGE: Humanoid robots perform a synchronised group dance. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Spectators film humanoid robots execute coordinated dance moves. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: A close-up captures humanoid robots performing perfectly timed dance moves, highlighting their coordination and balance. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

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IMAGE: A traffic police humanoid robot demonstrates a gesture. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

AI Moves Into Everyday Tasks

IMAGE: A robot collects clothes from a laundry machine. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Humanoid robots demonstrate picking up items in a simulated restaurant. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff