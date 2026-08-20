Wow! Robots Box, Dance, Do Everyday Tasks

Humanoid machines boxed, danced and tackled everyday tasks at the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing.
IMAGE: Humanoid robots steal the show as one launches a flying kick during a kickboxing demonstration during an MMA-style performance at the Engine AI booth at the 2026 World Robot Conference. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Key Points
- China's World Robot Conference showcased humanoid machines performing sports, entertainment and practical tasks before large crowds in Beijing.
- Robots impressed visitors with kickboxing demonstrations and synchronised dances.
- Service robots displayed laundry assistance, restaurant simulations and traffic-control gestures, highlighting expanding real-world automation capabilities across industries.
Kickboxing Takes Centre Stage
IMAGE: A humanoid robot lands a high kick on its opponent during a kickboxing exhibition watched by a packed crowd in Beijing. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
IMAGE: Humanoid robots battle inside a fenced arena, showcasing balance, agility and coordinated movement. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
IMAGE: A humanoid robot executes an impressive high kick as spectators capture the futuristic demonstration on their phones. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
IMAGE: Crowds gather around the exhibition ring as humanoid robots showcase combat-style movements. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
IMAGE: One humanoid robot regains its footing after a dramatic exchange as curious spectators watch every move from the ringside. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Crowds Gather For Robot Bouts
IMAGE: Humanoid robots square up with boxing gloves raised, giving spectators a glimpse of the future of robotic athletics. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Synchronised Dance Steals Spotlight
IMAGE: Humanoid robots perform a synchronised group dance. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
IMAGE: Spectators film humanoid robots execute coordinated dance moves. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
IMAGE: A close-up captures humanoid robots performing perfectly timed dance moves, highlighting their coordination and balance. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
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IMAGE: A traffic police humanoid robot demonstrates a gesture. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
AI Moves Into Everyday Tasks
IMAGE: A robot collects clothes from a laundry machine. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
IMAGE: Humanoid robots demonstrate picking up items in a simulated restaurant. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff