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How A Chinese Robot Broke The Half-Marathon Record

By K J M Varma
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 19, 2026 17:41 IST

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A Chinese humanoid robot named 'Flash' has shattered the half-marathon record with a stunning autonomous navigation performance, showcasing advancements in robotics technology.

Photographs: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Photographs: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Key Points

  • Chinese humanoid robot 'Flash' sets a new record in the Beijing E-Town half-marathon with autonomous navigation.
  • 'Flash' completed the half-marathon in 50 minutes 26 seconds, beating the human world record.
  • Over 100 teams from China, Germany, France, and Brazil participated in the race.
  • The race included both remote control and autonomous navigation options for robots, with coefficients favouring autonomous navigation.
  • The event aims to promote the development of autonomous navigation technology for humanoid robots.

A Humanoid robot made by a Chinese company on Sunday broke the human world record with a timing of 50 minutes 26 seconds in a race alongside amateur runners here on Sunday.

'Flash,' the Humanoid robot made by China's Shenzhen Honor' Smart Technology Development Co, Ltd, claimed victory at the 2026 Beijing E-Town half-marathon in autonomous navigation, beating the human world record of 57:20, official media here reported.

 

Robot Half-Marathon Victory

The men's half-marathon world record was created by Uganda's star distance runner Jacob Kiplimo at the Lisbon Half Marathon in Portugal last month.

Over 100 teams from China, Germany, France and Brazil took part in the race along with human runners.

Competition Rules and Autonomous Navigation

In terms of competition rules, robots and human runners followed the same route of 21-kms but separate lanes to ensure safety, and the robot's cutoff time was set at three hours and 40 minutes, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The newly added format this year includes two ways of participation - remote control and autonomous navigation.

For teams in remote control, their finishing times need to be multiplied by a coefficient of 1.2. About 40 per cent of the teams adopted autonomous navigation to achieve better results.

The Future of Humanoid Robots

"The setting of coefficients aims to guide and encourage the research and development of autonomous navigation, which represents a technological foundation for humanoid robots to be applied in more scenarios in our daily life towards the future," Liang Liang, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Institute of Electronics said.

Human Runners' Achievements

On the human's side of the E-Town half-marathon, China's Zhao Haijie took the men's title in one hour, seven minutes, and 47 seconds, while his compatriot Wang Qiaoxia was crowned in the women's race with 1:18:06.

While the robot's achievement is a technological feat, it also raises questions about the future of human competition in sports. The development of autonomous navigation could have implications for various industries beyond sports, including logistics and manufacturing.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
K J M Varma in Beijing, China
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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