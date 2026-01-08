Robots Are Looking For Work!

Robots stole the spotlight at CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

From helpful home bots to foot-tapping entertainer bots, the trade floor offered glimpses of tomorrow.

Manufacturing Robot

A customisable, modular and extendable machine designed to handle repetitive, tiring real-world tasks and reduce human fatigue during routine operations.

IMAGE: A manufacturing robot displays a 'Looking for Work' sign at the Feather Robotics booth. All photographs: Steve Marcus/Reuters

General Purpose Robot

The full-size humanoid robot Wanda comes with a bionic arm and smart grippers that can adjust to different objects.

It can see and understand its surroundings on its own, pick up and move things, and organise tasks even in busy, complicated places.

IMAGE: Wanda 2.0, a general purpose robot, makes a bed at the UniX AI booth.

Wanda can be used at home, in offices, and as a friendly guide for visitors.

IMAGE: Wanda 2.0 puts clothes into a washing machine.

Humanoid Robot

Galbot, a smart humanoid robot made in Beijing, helps with everyday work in shops, hospitals and homes.

A dual arms robot with AI that lets it move around, find its way, pick up objects, and do useful tasks completely on its own, without any human control.

IMAGE: Galbot moves plastic crates in the Galbot booth.

Humanoid Robot From Salcomp

IMAGE: An attendee takes a photograph of a robot at the Salcomp booth.

An AgiBot robot dances to music, moving with the beat like a lively performer.

IMAGE: An AgiBot robot dances to music.

Robot Dog

The robot dog is here to interact with you, respond to your actions, and keep you company.

IMAGE: CES attendee Daniela Cantu interacts with a robot dog.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff