Robots Are Looking For Work!

Robots stole the spotlight at CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
From helpful home bots to foot-tapping entertainer bots, the trade floor offered glimpses of tomorrow.
Manufacturing Robot
A customisable, modular and extendable machine designed to handle repetitive, tiring real-world tasks and reduce human fatigue during routine operations.
General Purpose Robot
The full-size humanoid robot Wanda comes with a bionic arm and smart grippers that can adjust to different objects.
It can see and understand its surroundings on its own, pick up and move things, and organise tasks even in busy, complicated places.
Wanda can be used at home, in offices, and as a friendly guide for visitors.
Humanoid Robot
Galbot, a smart humanoid robot made in Beijing, helps with everyday work in shops, hospitals and homes.
A dual arms robot with AI that lets it move around, find its way, pick up objects, and do useful tasks completely on its own, without any human control.
Humanoid Robot From Salcomp
An AgiBot robot dances to music, moving with the beat like a lively performer.
Robot Dog
The robot dog is here to interact with you, respond to your actions, and keep you company.
