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Ready For The World Humanoid Robot Games?

By REDIFF SPORTS August 14, 2026 14:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of humanoid robots training across soccer, table tennis and other events ahead of the 2026 World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, August 14, 2026.

Beijing is set to host the second World Humanoid Robot Games from August 22 to 26, bringing together approximately 2,056 humanoid robots from 16 countries to compete in sports and real-world challenges.

More than 30 events will put the machines through their paces in disciplines ranging from football and sprinting to weightlifting, table tennis and practical tasks, showcasing advances in robotic mobility and autonomy.

Humanoid robots play soccer during training in Beijing

IMAGE: Humanoid robots play soccer during a training session ahead of the 2026 World Humanoid Robot Games. All photographs: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Humanoid robots are training across multiple sporting disciplines ahead of the inaugural 2026 World Humanoid Robot Games.
  • Teams demonstrated robots competing in soccer, table tennis and goal-shooting drills during a media tour in Beijing.
  • Engineers and team members worked alongside the machines during preparations for the international competition in China.
 

Robots Take to the Soccer Field

Booster Robotics humanoid robot runs towards a ball

IMAGE: A Booster Robotics humanoid robot runs towards a ball during a training session.

 

Agibot humanoid robot plays table tennis with a human

IMAGE: An Agibot humanoid robot plays table tennis with a human.

 

Teams Fine-Tune Their Machines

Booster Robotics humanoid robot stands beside team members

IMAGE: A Booster Robotics humanoid robot stands next to team members.

 

Agibot humanoid robots during training in Beijing

IMAGE: Agibot humanoid robots.

 

Team member works with humanoid robot during training

IMAGE: A team member works with a humanoid robot.

 

Machines Practise Their Strikes

Booster Robotics humanoid robot shoots a ball

IMAGE: A Booster Robotics humanoid robot shoots a ball towards a goalpost.

 

Training Includes Learning to Fall

Booster Robotics humanoid robot lies down during training

IMAGE: A Booster Robotics humanoid robot lies down, here and below.

 

Booster Robotics humanoid robot lies down at training

 

Booster Robotics robots lie beside team members

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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BeijingWorld Humanoid Robot GamesBooster RoboticsChinaAshish Narsale

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