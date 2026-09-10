'When We Divert A River's Flow, We're Inviting Trouble'

'When a glacier collapse or a major flood event does occur, the water will simply reclaim its original path, and anything built in that path will be swept away.'

IMAGE: People look at the destruction after the flash floods and mudslide, at Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key points No effective earthquake early warning exists anywhere in the world : Because destructive S-waves from shallow quakes (10-20 km deep) reach the surface in roughly three seconds, there is no scientifically viable way to warn people in time to evacuate.

: Because destructive S-waves from shallow quakes (10-20 km deep) reach the surface in roughly three seconds, there is no scientifically viable way to warn people in time to evacuate. Satellite and InSAR technology are key to tracking slope instability : ISRO's extensive satellite network, combined with data-sharing agreements with NASA and European space agencies, can help identify glaciers and slopes moving dangerously fast before they collapse.

: ISRO's extensive satellite network, combined with data-sharing agreements with NASA and European space agencies, can help identify glaciers and slopes moving dangerously fast before they collapse. Rivers must be allowed to follow their natural course : Diverting or constraining water bodies for construction convenience is poor engineering practice; when major flood events occur, water reclaims its original path and destroys anything built there.

: Diverting or constraining water bodies for construction convenience is poor engineering practice; when major flood events occur, water reclaims its original path and destroys anything built there. The Himalayan belt is a genuine multi-hazard zone : As one of the youngest mountain ranges sitting on the Indian-Eurasian plate boundary, the region faces overlapping seismic, landslide, glacier, and climate-driven flood risks that demand integrated infrastructure design.

: As one of the youngest mountain ranges sitting on the Indian-Eurasian plate boundary, the region faces overlapping seismic, landslide, glacier, and climate-driven flood risks that demand integrated infrastructure design. Indian institutions are actively researching vulnerability mapping: IITs, NITs, and expert agencies are conducting seismic hazard zonation, landslide mapping, and glacier behavioUr studies, though Choudhary urges more young researchers to prioritize disaster science alongside AI and computing.

In the wake of the devastating Nepal glacier collapse and flash floods, Professor Deepankar Choudhary of IIT Bombay, who also chairs the Disaster Management Technical Advisory Committee for the government of Maharashtra, explains why the Himalayan region remains one of the world's most dangerous multi-hazard zones.

In the concluding part of the interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Professor Choudhary discusses why earthquake early warning systems remain technologically impossible even today, how satellite technology and international data-sharing between agencies like ISRO and NASA could help flag unstable glaciers before they collapse, and why engineers must stop fighting rivers' natural courses.

'Satellite data alone -- even from ISRO -- can't give us hourly, granular detail everywhere. This is where international collaboration becomes essential'

How should early warning systems be redesigned for these sudden, unpredictable disasters?

That's really a question for climate scientists more than for me -- I don't want to overstep into others' domain. From the seminars and technical talks I've attended, there does seem to be growing ability to forecast broader shifts in temperature and rainfall patterns, which can at least inform the worst-case design scenarios for infrastructures.

But on immediate, real-time warning -- the honest answer, as I've said before, is that there's still no effective early warning system for earthquakes anywhere in the world.

Tsunamis are different, because they take time to travel across open water and reach the shore, giving people a genuine window -- often several minutes -- to move to safety. Earthquakes don't offer that luxury.

The P-wave, the fastest wave through the earth's crust, travels at roughly six kilometres a second, while the S-wave -- the one that actually causes most of the destruction -- moves at about three kilometres a second.

Most damaging earthquakes originate quite close to the surface, typically ten to twenty kilometres down. Do the arithmetic on a ten-kilometre-deep quake at three kilometres per second, and the wave reaches the surface in about three seconds.

That's simply too short a window to evacuate anyone, no matter how sophisticated your warning system is. That's why, even today, no country has managed to build a genuinely effective earthquake early warning system.

Could satellite imagery, ground sensors and real-time monitoring of glacier movement help flag unstable slopes before they collapse?

What should Nepal and other Himalayan nations, including India, be investing in urgently?

This is really the way forward. I've made this point before as chairman of the Disaster Management Technical Advisory Committee for the government of Maharashtra -- InSAR technology and satellite-based imagery are essential tools here.

Our own ISRO has been doing excellent work; India is among the world leaders in the sheer number of satellites we've put into orbit, and that gives us valuable data on ground and slope movement over time.

That said, satellite data alone -- even from ISRO -- can't give us hourly, granular detail everywhere. This is where international collaboration becomes essential.

It's encouraging that, sometime ago, ISRO and NASA signed MoU to share satellite data.

European space agencies are equally advanced in this area. If agencies like these pool their data, we stand a much better chance of tracking glacier and landslide movement closely enough to flag areas moving dangerously fast -- and take precautionary measures downstream before disaster strikes, rather than after.

A few Indian companies like GeoSpekter Technologies, a SINE IIT Bombay incubated company, is doing work in this direction.

'A few important recent projects in India already follow multi-hazard design as the standard approach'

The disaster has also raised concerns about blocked rivers and newly formed lakes that could trigger secondary flooding. From an engineering standpoint, what should authorities be watching for in the coming weeks?

IMAGES: A combination of satellite images shows the valleys near the Nepal-China border on August 25, 2026, before the devastating floods and on August 26, 2026, after the disaster. Photographs: Planet Labs PBC/Reuters

I've said this before, and I'll say it again: We must honour a river's natural course rather than trying to reshape it to suit our human convenience. That applies to any water body, however small.

The moment we start diverting or constraining a river's natural flow path, we're inviting trouble -- when a glacier collapse or a major flood event does occur, the water will simply reclaim its original path, and anything built in that path will be swept away.

Diversion is, more often than not, poor practice. Engineers need to study the underlying geology of a region -- understand where water has always flowed -- before planning any dam, road, building or similar infrastructure in and near flood plain of water bodies.

Respecting that natural drainage pattern should come first; construction planning should follow from it with proper site investigations, not the other way round.

Which parts of India's Himalayan belt could be vulnerable to this kind of event?

Honestly, I'd say a large part of the Himalayan region carries multiple, overlapping risks. Remember, the Himalaya is geologically very young -- among the youngest mountain ranges on the planet -- and it sits directly on the boundary between the Indian and Eurasian plates. That makes it highly seismic to begin with.

Layer onto that a high susceptibility to landslides, glacier movement, and now climate-driven changes bringing cloudbursts and flash floods, and you have a genuinely multi-hazard zone.

The days of designing infrastructure for just one or two hazards are behind us. Multi-hazard design has to be the standard now, and to be fair, a few important recent projects in India already follow this approach. But it needs to become the norm across the board, not the exception, if we want our infrastructure to stay safe.

Given that this disaster involved an avalanche and glacier collapse -- but similar events elsewhere have been triggered by seismic activity or landslides -- is Indian research actively working to identify other vulnerable spots across the country?

Yes, and this work is genuinely underway across several institutions -- IITs, NITs and various expert agencies/organisations.

Seismic hazard zonation mapping is a mature and continually evolving field, because every fresh event teaches us something new.

Landslide hazard zonation is another active area of research, both in India and globally.

There are researchers focused specifically on glacier behaviour, and others studying evolving rainfall and climate patterns.

If I may add a broader point: We tend to think of AI, machine learning, computing and communications as the obvious frontier areas for young researchers today. Those fields matter enormously, no argument there.

But protecting human lives and critical infrastructure from natural disasters deserves to be treated as an equally important research priority for this country. I'd genuinely like to see more young researchers choose to work in this direction to save infrastructures and nation.