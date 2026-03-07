HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Women Brawl Over Toilet Keys Near Badlapur Station

Women Brawl Over Toilet Keys Near Badlapur Station

March 07, 2026 19:49 IST

A petty argument over toilet keys escalated into a public brawl between two groups of women near Badlapur railway station in Thane, prompting a police investigation and raising questions about public amenity access.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Key Points

  • A fight erupted between two groups of women over toilet key possession near Badlapur railway station in Thane.
  • The incident occurred at a commercial complex and was captured in a viral video.
  • Police have launched an investigation into the brawl, which stemmed from a trivial dispute.
  • The fight highlights issues related to public amenity access and management.

Two groups of women working at different shops came to blows outside Badlapur railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district over the possession of keys for the toilet, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident which occurred at a commercial complex near the station has gone viral.

 

"The fight broke out over a trivial issue regarding the toilet keys in the complex. We have taken note of the viral footage and initiated an investigation into the matter," an official from the Badlapur police station said.

