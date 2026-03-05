Jabalpur: Man Injured in Group Clash, Police Deployed

A man was injured in a Jabalpur group clash stemming from an old rivalry, prompting a significant police response and investigation into the incident.

Key Points A 20-year-old man was injured in a group clash in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The clash occurred between two groups from the same community due to an old rivalry.

Police have deployed a large number of personnel to control the situation and are investigating the incident.

A case has been registered against one Appa Sonkar and others in connection with the fight.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage and a viral video related to the Jabalpur group clash.

A 20-year-old man sustained injuries in a clash between two groups in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, prompting the authorities to deploy a large number of policemen, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Chhoti Omti area on Wednesday night.

According to the police, two groups from the same community targeted each other over some old rivalry.

Ayush Sonkar was injured in the fight and was admitted to a hospital. His condition is stable, City Superintendent of Police Sonu Kurmi told PTI over the phone.

Personnel from Belbagh, Hanumantal, and Kotwali police stations were rushed to the spot to control the situation, officials said.

A case has been registered against one Appa Sonkar and others in connection with the fight, Kurmi said. Appa Sonkar is also wanted in other criminal cases, the official said, adding that there is heavy police deployment in the area.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Police said they were examining CCTV footage from nearby areas along with the viral video.