Court Official Assaulted During Foreclosure

Court Official Assaulted During Foreclosure

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 03, 2026 11:45 IST

A woman court official was allegedly assaulted in Thane during a flat foreclosure, leading to charges against five individuals for obstructing the court order and assault.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman court official was allegedly assaulted during a flat foreclosure procedure in Thane, Maharashtra.
  • The incident occurred when the court commissioner was executing a court order to take possession of a flat due to loan default.
  • Five people, including the flat owner, his family members, and a lawyer, have been booked for allegedly assaulting the court official.
  • The court official was acting on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thane, to take possession of the flat.
  • Police are investigating the case following a complaint filed regarding the obstruction of the court order.

A case has been registered against five persons, including an 85-year-old man, for allegedly assaulting a woman court official during a flat foreclosure procedure in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a housing society in the Mahagiri area, an official said.

 

According to the police, a woman court commissioner was acting on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thane, to take possession of a ground-floor flat belonging to Chandrakant Vishnu Jadhav (49) after he defaulted on a loan taken from a finance firm.

"The court commissioner, accompanied by legal managers from the finance firm and a police contingent, was executing the court's order, but Jadhav refused to hand over possession," the official said.

Four other accused persons, including a lawyer and Jadhav's family members, allegedly assaulted the court official and obstructed the action, he said.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against Chandrakant Jadhav, his wife Pallavi, father Vishnu Sahadu Jadhav, advocate Ashwini Bhosale and her son, the official said, adding that a probe is underway into the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
