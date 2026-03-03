Court Official Assaulted During Foreclosure

A woman court official was allegedly assaulted in Thane during a flat foreclosure, leading to charges against five individuals for obstructing the court order and assault.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman court official was allegedly assaulted during a flat foreclosure procedure in Thane, Maharashtra.

The incident occurred when the court commissioner was executing a court order to take possession of a flat due to loan default.

Five people, including the flat owner, his family members, and a lawyer, have been booked for allegedly assaulting the court official.

The court official was acting on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thane, to take possession of the flat.

Police are investigating the case following a complaint filed regarding the obstruction of the court order.

A case has been registered against five persons, including an 85-year-old man, for allegedly assaulting a woman court official during a flat foreclosure procedure in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a housing society in the Mahagiri area, an official said.

According to the police, a woman court commissioner was acting on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thane, to take possession of a ground-floor flat belonging to Chandrakant Vishnu Jadhav (49) after he defaulted on a loan taken from a finance firm.

"The court commissioner, accompanied by legal managers from the finance firm and a police contingent, was executing the court's order, but Jadhav refused to hand over possession," the official said.

Four other accused persons, including a lawyer and Jadhav's family members, allegedly assaulted the court official and obstructed the action, he said.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against Chandrakant Jadhav, his wife Pallavi, father Vishnu Sahadu Jadhav, advocate Ashwini Bhosale and her son, the official said, adding that a probe is underway into the incident.